There’s much discussion to be had about this year’s Oscar ceremony and telecast: the venue change, the order, the winners, the ratings. But to focus on the positive, the Academy handed out statues to a wide range of films that managed to navigate the strange times of a pandemic, many of which contained some special resonance of this unique moment we’re living through together.
There’s much to say about the diverse crop of 2020 films that were awarded on Sunday, but rather than rehash those titles, here’s a guide to streaming some of the winners’ previous work, as a way to follow their career paths to the Oscars stage this year.
Chloe Zhao became only the second woman and first Asian woman to take home the best director prize from the Academy, for her work on “Nomadland,” which also won best picture and best actress. Zhao’s second feature, made in 2017, “The Rider,” put her on the map, and is another film that tangles with the complicated legacy of the American West. The stunningly sensitive and lyrical “The Rider” follows the life of a young Native rodeo rider in North Dakota, Brady, in a loosely narrativized depiction of star Brady Jandreau’s life. Rent it for $2.99 on Amazon, YouTube, or Vudu.
Frances McDormand was awarded her third best actress statue of her career for her performance as Fern in “Nomadland.” She earned her first best actress Oscar for her instant classic performance as Marge Gunderson in the 1996 film “Fargo,” directed by her husband Joel Coen, and brother-in-law, Ethan Coen. Give the dark comedy a revisit on Amazon Prime or Showtime.
Best actor winner Anthony Hopkins wasn’t able to attend the ceremony in person to pick up his award for his incredible performance in the dementia drama “The Father” (the film also won best adapted screenplay for writer/director Florian Zeller). Hopkins has been nominated (and won) many times before, but take this as your opportunity to watch his last Oscar-nominated performance, for playing Pope Benedict XVI, opposite Jonathan Price as Pope Francis, in 2019’s surprisingly entertaining “The Two Popes,” available on Netflix.
Best supporting actress went to legendary South Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn for her funny and moving performance in Lee Isaac Chung’s American family story “Minari.” With a five-decade screen career, the 73-year-old Youn is a household name in Korea. If you’d like to catch more of her work, check her out as a matriarch in “The Taste of Money,” a 2010 family melodrama that’s in a decidedly different range than “Minari.” “The Taste of Money” is directed by Sang-soo Im and is streaming on Amazon Prime.
Best supporting actor winner Daniel Kaluuya was previously nominated for best actor for his performance in the horror phenomenon “Get Out” (rent it for $3.99 on any platform), but his supporting turn in Steve McQueen’s 2018 film “Widows” is not to be missed. The usually ebullient Kaluuya is always transformed on screen, and this is one of his most chillingly terrifying performances. Watch it on FX Now, or rent for $3.99 on iTunes, Amazon.
Influential Danish director Thomas Vinterberg won best international film for his exploration of life, love and libations, “Another Round.” His previous collaboration with star Mads Mikkelsen, “The Hunt,” was also nominated in the same category in 2014. Following a teacher who is targeted by accusations of sexual abuse in his small village, “The Hunt” is available to stream for free on Tubi and Vudu, and is available for a $2.99 digital rental on Amazon and YouTube.
Writer/director Emerald Fennell won the best original screenplay prize for her “Promising Young Woman” script. The triple threat is also known for her work writing the deliciously dark series “Killing Eve” (watch it on Hulu) and also acting, as Camilla Parker Bowles, on season four of “The Crown” on Netflix.
Erik Messerschmidt won his first Oscar, for best cinematography, for his work on David Fincher’s black-and-white old Hollywood opus, “Mank.” Messerschmidt also shot the Fincher-created serial killer series “Mindhunter,” available to stream on Netflix.