South Korean director Park Chan-Wook poses during a photocall after he won the Best Director prize for the film “Decision to Leave” during the closing ceremony of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 28, 2022. (Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

 Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP

South Korean master auteur Park Chan-wook has a new film, “Decision to Leave,” hitting theaters this Friday, the first film in his career selected as the South Korean submission for the Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards. Park has gained a cult following across the globe for his highly stylized work often marked by dark themes, strange humor and bloody violence, particularly the “Vengeance” trilogy, his vampire priest film “Thirst,” and the critically lauded romantic period piece “The Handmaiden.”

“Decision to Leave” is one of Park’s sleekest, and most sophisticated films yet: an elegant, Hitchcockian modern noir and murder mystery. Park Hae-il, who appeared in another classic South Korean noir, Bong Joon Ho’s “Memories of Murder” (streaming on Hulu), stars in “Decision to Leave” as Hae-jun, a detective who becomes obsessed with Seo-rae, the widow of his latest murder victim, played dazzlingly by Chinese actress Tang Wei.

