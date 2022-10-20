ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-1-ZUM

Julia Roberts in a scene from the 1988 movie “Mystic Pizza”. (Samuel Goldwyn Company/Zuma Press/TNS)

 SAMUEL GOLDWYN COMPANY

This week brings a couple of much anticipated reunions to the big screen – in the same movie. “Ticket to Paradise” marks the reunion of megastars Julia Roberts and George Clooney, who shared a smart and sizzling chemistry in “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Ocean’s Twelve,” and it is also the reunion of Julia Roberts with the rom-com, a genre that she essentially defined in her career.

“Ticket to Paradise,” which is written and directed by “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” director Ol Parker, stars Roberts and Clooney as a pair of acrimoniously divorced parents who come together at their daughter’s wedding in Bali with a plan to sabotage the nuptials. It’s a welcome return for Roberts to comedy, as she’s focused more on dramas and television in the past few years, and Clooney to the big screen, as he was last seen in the 2020 Netflix film “The Midnight Sky,” which he also directed.

