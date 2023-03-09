ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-1-GET
Sarah Polley attends the "Women Talking" premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 13, 2022, in Toronto.

 Amy Sussman

Sarah Polley’s Oscar-nominated film “Women Talking” arrives on DVD and Blu-ray this week, two weeks after its VOD debut on Amazon, iTunes and other platforms. It’s just in time to catch up with the drama before the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, where the film is nominated for best picture and Polley is nominated for best adapted screenplay.

“Women Talking” is Polley’s fourth feature film, and she adapted the screenplay from the 2018 book by Miriam Toews, a novel described as a “reaction through fiction” (the film is described as a “work of female imagination”). It’s based on events that took place from 2005 to 2009 on the Manitoba Colony, a Mennonite community in Bolivia. Women and girls were waking up to injuries from sexual assault with no memory of their attacks, and it was discovered that men from the colony were drugging and raping them at night.

