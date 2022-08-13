Barton Goldsmith

Bullies are not just limited to the schoolyard. Workplace bullies are all too common, as are bullies at home. And of course, there is no shortage of social media bullies, or those who like to make their demands known publicly. We also have – and there are those who even applaud – a few celebrity bullies. Not exactly a good example to set for the children of the world.

A bully may claim they love their family, yet they will harm those closest to them when they don’t get their way. A bully may save their negative, pent-up projections for their fellow employees and turn into Attila the Hun at work. But bullies can take less obvious forms as well.

Dr. Barton Goldsmith, a psychotherapist in Westlake Village, Calif., is the author of “The Happy Couple: How to Make Happiness a Habit One Little Loving Thing at a Time.” Follow his daily insights on Twitter at @BartonGoldsmith, or email him at Barton@bartongoldsmith.com.

