Wyomingites know that Cheyenne is a prime location for a Fourth of July celebration.
The compounds located just south of the city are a reminder enough that this weekend will be filled with the relentless popping of small fireworks throughout residential neighborhoods. While personal payloads are fun, the biggest event of the weekend is the city’s display, the Cheyenne 4th of July Celebration.
This year’s show is optimized to be visible in open spaces throughout Cheyenne — be they parking lots or parks. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and Laramie County School District 1 have both partnered with the city and offered their parking lots as prime locations to watch the fireworks.
Carey Avenue is scheduled to be closed to vehicles beginning at 3 p.m. for the show. Lions Park will be open only to foot traffic, and will be the best place to view fireworks from where they’re launched in Frontier Park at 9:35 p.m. A broadcast from KFBC radio station at 1240 AM and 97.5 FM will play accompanying music for the show.
Laramie
Another option is the city of Laramie’s “Fire in the Sky” display, presented by WyoTech, beginning at 10 p.m.
This year’s event will be conducted similar to Cheyenne’s, with the city recommending residents find space in one of the local parks in Laramie to watch the show.
While the college town is particularly alive with annual Laramie Jubilee Days celebrations, the “Freedom has a Birthday” event will turn Washington Park into a community fair before the fireworks go off. The event is alcohol-free, but features live music, games, kids activities, vendors, food and more. That runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pine Bluffs
For a smaller community celebration, head east to Pine Bluffs for the city’s fireworks display, beginning around the time the sun is fully set. The regional gem Pine Bluffs Distilling is hosting a Fourth of July Celebration where people can gather for food and cocktails to watch the show.
If you’re planning on heading into Colorado over the holiday, there are plenty of options for you.
Fort Collins, Colorado
Traveling south to Fort Collins brings a slew of events that people can take part in during their free time on the federal holiday.
Starting at 10 a.m. with an Independence Day parade on Mountain Avenue, City Park will later come alive with a community festival at noon. A Family Fun Zone runs from noon to 4:30 p.m. in the park, then transitions into a live music event at 4 p.m. where local bands and the Fort Collins Symphony will perform until the fireworks begin.
Food trucks will be available throughout the day, as well. Fireworks begin at 9:35 p.m. over Sheldon Lake at City Park.
Loveland, Colorado
The city of Loveland will simultaneously host a similar festival over Lake Loveland in North Lake Park.
Beginning at 4 p.m., there will be a beer garden, vendors and food trucks, a kids zone and corn-hole tournament in the park. The Loveland Concert Band will also perform from roughly 7-8:45 p.m. Once it’s dark enough, the fireworks show is set to begin, with a scheduled start of approximately 9:17 p.m.
Greeley, Colorado
To cap off the annual Greeley Stampede, the event organizers are putting on a Fourth of July fireworks show at the end of the final day. The fireworks are scheduled to be launched over Island Grove Park at 9:30 p.m.
Denver
The biggest show of the weekend will be found in Denver, for those willing to make the drive into Colorado’s capital. As always, Independence Eve in Civic Center Park, held on July 3 in the heart of downtown, offers a music- and food-filled festival up until the fireworks launch from between 9:15-9:30 p.m. There will also be a light show from the roof of the City and County Building.
Other small firework celebrations will be held around Denver over the weekend, as well.
At home
And if you plan to shoot fireworks at home, it’s best to know the rules as provided by Cheyenne Police Department.
Sparklers, smoke devices and novelty fireworks, like snaps and party poppers, are allowed. However, bottle rockets, fountains, roman candles and any arial fireworks are prohibited.
“The use of consumer fireworks within City of Cheyenne limits is not allowed on private property,” CPD said in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “They are also prohibited on public property, which includes parks, schools, streets, alleys and public rights of way. Violators found in possession of illegal fireworks will have them confiscated and could be issued a citation with a possible fine.”
There will also be an increased police presence in an effort to reduce DUIs and illegal use of fireworks.
“This weekend, and on the Fourth of July, there will also be an increased law enforcement presence throughout the city — the DUI Command Vehicle will be posted to watch for impaired drivers and officers will be assigned to watch for fireworks-related offenses.”