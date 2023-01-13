Awe

”Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life” by Dacher Keltner, c.2023, Penguin Press, $28.00, 336 pages

Of course, you’ve seen pictures of this.

This mountain, this painting, the birth of a child, a singer onstage, a perfect pirouette—you’ve seen pictures, but they don’t come anywhere close to real life and how stunned you feel with those wonders in front of you. The goosebumps on your arms, the feeling that you’ve never seen anything so striking—as Dacher Keltner says in his new book ”Awe,” it’s that feeling of “WHOA.”

Tags

comments powered by Disqus