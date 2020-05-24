When South by Southwest was canceled March 6, musician Alysia Kraft knew her spring tour was likely out the window.
“That sent a ripple through the touring community that this was going to be disruptive,” the songwriter and co-headliner of the band Whippoorwill said of the pandemic. “We were obviously really excited about that tour, and it was meant to be the kickoff to our busiest, best summer of touring … now it’s difficult to say – it’s weird to look at your summer and see there have been (just) a few remaining things that haven’t been canceled yet.”
The Fort Collins, Colorado-based folk/alt-rock trio (that played Cheyenne’s Rock the Block, Fridays in the Asher and other festivals in recent years) didn’t hit the road March 20 as hoped. Instead, Kraft and her fellow musicians parted ways, quarantining in three separate states until the first week of May, when they reunited in Fort Collins.
Kraft isn’t sure when the group – or her other band, The Patti Fiasco – will ever play for a room packed with music fans again. In the meantime, she’s spent much of her time writing new material and preparing to come back better than ever.
Part of that process has included venturing into uncharted territory, such as recording herself and doing remote collaborations with musicians she loves and has toured with, but has never had the opportunity to record with. Outside of a pandemic, most bands are too busy on the road to sit down in front of separate computers, record bits and pieces of a song and send files back and forth to create something fresh. But now is the perfect time to test drive this completely virtual creative process.
“That’s been the bright shining star throughout this,” she said. “I’m collaborating with people I never thought I would be – (it helps) you realize how amazing your community is, even when you can’t share a stage with them.”
The biggest challenge, however, is finding ways to make this profitable. Sure, people still occasionally buy music, but Kraft said the real money for musicians living through this streaming era is in live performances. When you take that away, artists have a hard time sustaining an income.
Fridays in the Asher organizer Mike Morris dedicated FITA’s Facebook page to supporting local and regional artists after the series was canceled in early March, and he recently posted a picture of himself in a Whippoorwill hat to encourage music fans to buy merchandise, albums and anything else they can afford to help their favorite groups stay afloat.
“The past two months have been terribly difficult for all of us, and musicians are not excluded,” Morris posted on the page May 12. “This Friday was supposed to be the grand finale for our 2020 series. We are hopeful that we will be able to honor as many of these shows as possible sooner rather than later, but, in the meantime, one of the best ways to support these artists is buying merch. So many artists who have played our series over the past five years have awesome attire ... and we are listing as many of the shops as we can find in the comments section below. If you loved a particular act and are able, buy a shirt, a hat, a record, a sticker for somebody – or for you! And, who knows, maybe we’ll even give some away.”
The lifestyle of a touring artist, that constant excitement of making art and seeing it enjoyed by others in real time, is what Kraft misses most these days. It makes songwriting harder, not knowing when she’ll see a crowd of people bobbing their heads or swaying along.
“It really comes in waves for me,” she said. “I go through bouts of inspiration and work, and then I feel the emptiness of not knowing when I’ll get to share it with people in person again. For me, music is such a balance of introversion and extroversion. I really enjoy songwriting and really like being able to kind of learn things from guitar and spend a lot of time working on technique, but I love to perform.”
This mix of emotions is part of the reason Kraft admits she didn’t have much of an interest in livestreaming a concert like many of her fellow musicians have been. But since our interview, she and the other two members of Whippoorwill (guitarist/banjoist/vocalist and harmonica player Staci Foster and drummer/vocalist Tobias Bank) decided to be part of the Home But Not Alone online concert supporting Fort Collins mental health service SummitStone Health Partners and Stay Home: A Rent Party, a virtual event benefiting Larimer County nonprofit Neighbor to Neighbor.
“The proximity of bodies and the sweat and the energy is all what excites me about performing live music,” Kraft said. “Music is so much about tangible human connection to me, that’s definitely one side that’s really missing right now. It makes the human experience so much more at risk.”
To help cope with the loss of live performances, Kraft said she feels grateful for her friends in the music industry who she’s spent a great deal of time with on the phone lately. Talking through their mutual concerns has been cathartic, and reuniting with her fellow Whippoorwill members in early May also gave her a fleeting sense of normalcy.
What the future will look like, that’s clearly uncertain. But Kraft hopes this abrupt halt to musical gatherings gives people a renewed appreciation for smaller, independent venues that bring fans together to enjoy art and each other’s company – and that were some of the hardest-hit sectors of the music industry during this public health crisis.
“There has been so much creativity and connectivity already that I do hope people kind of band together in this way that just allows musicians and music venues and kind of the whole operational structure of the music industry to be refreshed in a healthier way,” Kraft said. “It’s a restoration of appreciation both for musicians and the community surrounding it, and for how much music keeps us sane and keeps us together and unbiased.”
One bright spot she sees when attempting to peer through the hazy future that is the music industry is that local bands and venues will likely have a moment, seeing as big-name touring acts won’t be able to sell out arenas again anytime soon.
“It seems like when music does come back, it’s going to be very much on a local level,” Kraft said. “We have a unique opportunity as musicians within communities and people within communities that appreciate music to really sort of breathe life into our local scenes when it does come back.”