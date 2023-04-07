Who We Are Now

”Who We Are Now: Stories of What Americans Lost & Found During the Covid-19 Pandemic” by Michelle Fishburne, c. 2023, the University of North Carolina Press, $25, 229 pages

Check in.

Let everybody know you’re OK, so they don’t worry. Make a phone call, send an email or a text, just let them know you’re upright and nourished, and that you hope they’re the same. Don’t let them wonder; just reach out. As in the new book ”Who We Are Now” by Michelle Fishburne, it’s more important today than ever before.

