Sometimes, the most powerful imagery goes unseen.
Dangling broken legs, trampled foals and blatant animal abuse were all captured during filming of the new documentary “Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West.” However, most of it was two gruesome to be shown.
Los Angeles-based filmmaker and producer Ashley Avis spent countless hours sifting through this footage during the editing process for “Wild Beauty,” prioritizing her deadline and the potential impact of her feature-length documentary over the preservation of her own mental health.
“You have this adrenaline when you’re doing your job and you’re able to soldier through,” Avis said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday. “You get through a day (of filming), but then you go to the hotel room, and that’s when the emotions take over.”
Avis spent months alone in a dark room, working seven days a week to finish the film. There was little time for her to step away and release the emotions she had been bottling up since the beginning of the production.
“Broken legs are really hard to see. Dead horses are really hard to see. Dead babies are really hard to see,” she continued. “I definitely was not in a great place toward the end of that process. It was really, really emotionally harrowing.”
Despite growing up around horses, Avis was ignorant of all that she would eventually discover during the production of “Wild Beauty.”
The project began during her direction of Disney’s live-action remake of “Black Beauty” (2020), as she captured footage of the famed Onaqui wild horse herd, located just outside Salt Lake City. Inspired by what she saw, Avis and the rest of her team initially set out to create a documentary reminiscent of “Planet Earth,” monitoring the lives and familial structures of wild horses.
The majority of those in the film are in Colorado and Wyoming.
Unfortunately, this would soon be overshadowed by the reality of wild horse management in the West. Early in the process, the team began to notice a common thread running throughout the management of wild horse herds across the western United States — horses were being regularly removed from their habitat at an alarming and excessive rate.
“It felt insane to me that I didn’t know what was going on, a lot of horse people don’t know what’s going on,” she said. “A lot of people know that we have wild horses, but they have no idea that they’re across 10 Western states. They have no idea how many there are or arguably how few there are across 245 million acres of public land.
“What’s so extraordinary about this issue is that if they do know about it, a lot of people think they’re overpopulated or they’re starving, and that they’re being rounded up for their own good, which is a massive misinformation campaign by the Bureau of Land Management.”
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle was granted an advance screening of the award-winning documentary, set for wide release on May 12 via iTunes, Amazon Prime, Spectrum and other major carriers. On the surface, the film is front-loaded with breathtaking cinematography of what would likely be considered our country’s most iconic wildlife.
But it doesn’t take long before “Wild Beauty” shows that life being tarnished.
Packed into the first half of the film is a historical background and critique regarding the protection and management of wild horses by the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro program. Avis and her team, as well as many supporting organizations, including The New York Times, have alleged — and in some cases proven — a collusion between the federal organization and private livestock conglomerates.
At times, the film becomes a bit murky, partially because of the inclusion of one of the more upsetting pieces of animal rights footage put to screen. The undercover segment, occurring near the halfway mark, involves a wild horse auction and attendees known as “kill buyers.”
This segment ultimately ties into the overall issue that the film explores, the connection between the BLM’s mismanagement of wild horses and the inhumane fate of these animals.
The core of the issue revolves around what Erik Molvar, executive director of the Western Watersheds Project, calls the “good old boys club.”
“(BLM) is an agency that, for decades, has been dishonest about the environmental consequences of its own management,” said Molvar. “It’s all about the agency blaming wild horses for land health problems that are fundamentally caused by the livestock that the agency itself is permitting.
“All of these herd management areas (public lands where wild horses are designated to live) are open to leasing for grazing by commercial cattle and sheep. And it’s typical that even in these specific areas that the amount of livestock grazing pressure that’s authorized by the BLM is two or more times the amount of grazing pressures for the wild horses that live there year-round.”
When wild horses are determined to have exceeded their healthy population, which the BLM estimates needs to be reduced down from 86,189 to an “appropriate management level” of 27,000, they are rounded up, held in pens, then either auctioned off, returned to the wild or placed in a sanctuary. If these horses are injured or diseased, they are shot and killed.
“Wild Beauty” includes that these AMLs are not based on scientific data. The BLM has sole authority over wild horses, and the AML it sets, a number currently below the sufficient level needed to ensure genetic diversity among a population, according to the film.
The strength of the film lies in the documentary format. While BLM officials’ responses to questioning and written statements are displayed on screen — citing overgrazing, drought and famine as reasons for the impending roundup — viewers are accompanied by scenes that allow them to draw their own conclusions in regard to the horses’ health.
When it comes to seeing footage of the highly publicized roundup of the Onaqui wild horses later in the film, viewers are left to their own interpretation as to whether the methods used were humane. But there are also scenes of the roundup that the crew was not able to capture, due to BLM restrictions on media.
It’s what the viewer cannot see in this segment that lets the mind ruminate over the treatment of the horses, Avis said.
Right now, Avis is encouraging people to spread the word about the project to draw more attention to the cause ahead of its release. She’s also working to schedule a screening for Congress sometime in June.
The film has been on the festival circuit since the summer of last year, but Avis has yet to hear anything from BLM representatives.
Still, the team hopes that the documentary spurs conversation around the BLM’s treatment of wild horses, this time inspiring political and public leaders to take action on the issue. Molvar furthered that goal, saying that he hopes the film leads BLM officials to reflect on the issue, despite the fact that they’ve had the opportunity and neglected to do so for decades now.
“This is a real opportunity for the Bureau of Land Management to self-assess and identify the fact that it is really screwing this up,” he said. “It’s a big opportunity for them to fix problems that have been going on for decades. Looking at it from the optimistic side, the agency could correct course and take advantage of this opportunity to do things in a better way, and approach its wild horse management in a much more responsible way.”