I’ve always wanted a vanity license plate – or what the Wyoming Department of Transportation calls a “Personalized Prestige Plate.” It would be like a high-quality bumper sticker that doesn’t leave residue when you pull it off.
Wyoming has several categories of special license plates: Radio Amateur, Pioneer, EMT, Disabled Vet, University of Wyoming, among others. But with our county plates starting with “2,” I always thought it would be fun to have one that says, “2 BIRD.” Turns out someone has that one already – I once parked next to them at the dentist’s office.
Finally, Wyoming came out with a special plate that supports wildlife conservation. It features a mule deer buck on the far left, then our Wyoming bucking horse and rider silhouette in highway-sign yellow, followed by “WC” and four digits. The governor issued a challenge that 2,020 license plates be sold by the end of 2020, and the goal was barely met. That leaves less than 7,979 available, until they start using letters.
At dot.state.wy.us/wildlife_plate, you’ll find it costs $180, with $150 going to state wildlife conservation and $30 for the cost of the plate. It can be renewed each year for $50 in addition to your regular license fee. Because we’d barely touched our travel budget in 2020, thanks to the pandemic, Mark and I decided the WC plate would be a good investment for both our vehicles – and maybe an easy way to tell, when in parking lots, our blue Subaru from its many siblings.
The funds go to wildlife conservation, specifically the Wildlife Crossing project.
Currently, in Wyoming, there is an average of 6,000 vehicle accidents per year involving large wildlife. We know where the favorite wildlife crossings are. Instead of being slaughtered, the animals can be funneled to wide bridges planted with native vegetation. These, as well as wildlife underpasses, make the highways 80-90% safer for both wildlife and people. See more numbers at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/wildlife-in-wyoming/migration/wildlife-crossing.
You can donate directly to the Wildlife Crossing project to pay for these bridges and underpasses, rather than buy a plate.
Wyoming has a considerable number of anti-tax residents and legislators, so it is good to see support for this project, although because it also saves human lives, you would think the funds should come from the state transportation budget.
Hunting and fishing licenses are another way we tax ourselves. No one complains because the funds go to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. I don’t think of poachers being anti-tax. I think of them as vandals.
According to an article in the March 2021 issue of Wyoming Wildlife, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department receives 85% of its revenue from hunting and fishing licenses and other fees, and federal taxes on firearms, fishing tackle and other outdoor equipment. The remaining 15% comes from grants for special projects. It does not receive any appropriated state funds.
Years ago, when Wyoming first offered lifetime fishing licenses, Mark and I bought them for ourselves and our kids. We thought of it as an investment in Game and Fish. And it makes it easy to go ice fishing on Jan. 1.
I wish Wyoming had a way for people who enjoy watching wildlife to contribute to Game and Fish for the well-being of nongame species – including birds.
There are huge cuts in the state budget starting this year due to the downturn in the oil, gas and coal industries, which paid the taxes that supported the state in the past. The global economy is modernizing, and it is unlikely these industries will boom again as they have after previous busts.
Because we have no state income tax, there isn’t an efficient way for Wyoming residents to contribute to the funding of other state entities, such as health and education. Having no income tax has been considered a selling point for getting people to relocate here. But when government services are diminished or cut altogether, not many people will want to come.
I suggest Wyoming start a 1% income tax everyone pays. Just like I’m proud to have a license plate that shows what I support, I would think all of us would be proud to support our state. To make it simple, we could all pay 1% of whatever amount our federal income tax is based on, before or after exemptions. I suppose you could prorate it for people who spend part of the year living elsewhere.
Millions of people contribute money to what they believe in. Why can’t we residents have more ways to put money into Wyoming? Meanwhile, get your Wildlife Conservation license plates now!