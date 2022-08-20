ENTER-MOVIE-OSCARS-SMITH-REPUTATION-LA

Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Myung Chun

New York Daily News

The slap heard around the world has had a devastating effect on Will Smith’s reputation with consumers.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus