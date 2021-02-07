The high plains of southeast Wyoming have little in common with the sprawling industrial city of Johannesburg, South Africa (other than their mining histories), but a University of Wyoming Art Museum exhibit aims to bridge the two cultures.
Renowned South African artist William Kentridge‘s “Universal Archive” series is now on view through May 22 at the museum, and by using familiar imagery such as coffee pots and cats, the exhibit gives viewers an access point to a difficult topic: Apartheid and its lasting effect on Kentridge’s native country.
“A lot of this work draws from sociopolitical elements in a post-apartheid South Africa, which is an interesting point of view,” said Director and Chief Curator Nicole M. Crawford. “Any major museum you go to will have a piece by him. His work is pretty important because of the process – he does work in all mediums: print, sculpture, painting, drawing … and his process is he thinks about how history is recorded and the way we record history through fragments.”
This is clearly exhibited in “William Kentridge: Universal Archive” because the more than 75 linocut prints on display are all printed on top of pages ripped from dictionaries and encyclopedias. By working in fragments, Crawford said the artist pieces together words and ideas and images. Even though the words don’t necessarily relate to the imagery layered on top of them, it “gets you thinking about how we interact with words visually.”
“It makes them very interesting for me because we think of these books as sacred objects, especially a dictionary – it holds all our words,” she said. “I can’t help but think of that action as almost destroying something to make something else, digging deeper into his process and taking those fragments and piecing them together.”
Crawford said the traveling exhibit was supposed to go on display last April, but due to the museum’s pandemic-induced closure in March, the crates of linocut prints sat untouched for weeks. The museum had been trying to obtain the pieces for years, so it was heartbreaking when those crates had to be sent to the next leg of the traveling exhibit without ever having been opened, but she’s grateful they were able to get it back for its much-anticipated debut in Wyoming.
“I’d have to walk by it every day and know it might not go up,” she said. “We were all super disappointed to have it here and not even be able to unpack it – it was devastating. But it turns out we were able to get it after another venue, and as I understand it, we are the last leg of this tour.”
It’s rare that Wyomingites have direct (and free) access to South African art, and Crawford is ecstatic to bring such a coveted cultural opportunity to the Cowboy State.
“I think it’s important for people to be exposed to these,” she added. “And to see that this well-known artist’s work is accessible. It doesn’t have to be something scary or daunting, it just takes a little bit of familiarity to be drawn into these works and this artist, which helps people understand why this artist is considered important.”