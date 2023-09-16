When it began, the downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest was about the beer.
It still is about the beer, but more so as a cultural component to complete the bigger picture.
Only after the COVID-19 pandemic did event organizer Kyle Doyle realize what made the community event worthwhile. For a guy who knows a thing or two about beer, it’s a big admission to say that the people involved are far more important than the brews.
“During the actual pandemic shutdown, I experienced that for myself firsthand, that epiphany. Before then, it was like, ‘Get on the Untapped app, check off as many crazy craft beers as you can in as many different places,’” Doyle said Wednesday afternoon. “It was like hoarding experiences of drinking all these different craft beers.
“Then, during COVID, it was really just me, my kids, my wife — when she wasn’t working double shifts at the hospital — and one or two friends. That’s when I started realizing it was not about what we were drinking. It shouldn’t be about what we were drinking. It should be about who we’re with. Then, the beer was less of a focus for me.”
As a result, Doyle put extra weight this year into entertainment. Aside from having the usual fare, like the stein hoist and costume contest, the achievement he’s most proud of is booking local tribute band Rush Archives, which covers the hits of the beloved ‘70s and ‘80s Canadian prog-rock outfit Rush. They’ll take the stage on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.
But that doesn’t mean residents shouldn’t look forward to the brews featured from Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. and Prost Brewing Co., both of which are providing their special Oktoberfest-style beers as sponsors for the event. Sierra Nevada’s special brew is actually a modern festbier, a light lager that replaced the traditional Marzen some 30 years ago, now served at Oktoberfest in Munich.
If residents want something nontraditional to drink during the celebration, there are plenty of options around downtown Cheyenne. Freedom’s Edge is just two blocks from the Cheyenne Depot Plaza, and Chronicles Distilling is only three. Doyle has no problem plugging these local breweries; it only helps him to create the atmosphere he aspires the festival to reach.
Adding to the festivities, Community Appreciation Day will be held simultaneously on 15th Street.
Relocated from last year, the closer proximity to the plaza is a much safer way for families to explore downtown. Amber Trevizo, events and special projects coordinator for Visit Cheyenne, said they’re bringing community entities like the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Police Department, Wyoming Air National Guard and Cheyenne Fire Rescue together for kids and families to interact with them from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be some games and activities for children, as well, complementing the fact that Doyle intends Oktoberfest to be a safe, family event.
“It’s literally just going to be a corridor of fun on 15th Street,” Doyle said. “Food trucks, ice cream, shaved ice, music, beer, all the family events that they’re doing. They have a lot of great things lined up for people to have their kids partake in this great stuff.
“Black Tooth Brewing Co. has their Oktoberfest the same day as us, and that’s a great place for people to start their day off.”
It’s evident that the “traditional” aspects of an Oktoberfest celebration aren’t a pressing concern to organizers. Doyle mentions the impressive, regional cultural events hosted in places like Denver and Estes Park, Colorado, and to compare Cheyenne’s festival, financially or otherwise, would be foolish. It’s especially difficult when Wyoming’s capital city has a relatively thin history of Germanic culture.
What organizers can do is create their own interpretation of what makes the event a valuable community gathering. Having coinciding events on Sept. 23, including some local breweries’ own Oktoberfest celebrations, is one step to figuring out what exactly makes Cheyenne’s Oktoberfest unique from the rest.
Acknowledging the importance of community involvement was an important step, but for those who claim that abandoning tradition is a form of heresy, Doyle is happy to remind the masses of where Oktoberfest began.
“Oktoberfest is really just about celebrating the people you’re with. Having a good time with music, food and beer, if you choose. That’s really all it is,” Doyle said. “The original Oktoberfest was a celebration of a wedding between a prince and a princess, then people expected it again the following year.
“That’s kind of how Oktoberfest erupted. Oktoberfest itself was just a wedding party that got out of hand. If that was just a wedding party that got out of hand, then I don’t feel too bound by too many restrictions or cultural norms.”
