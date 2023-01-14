Five of the six women that make up the cast of Cheyenne Little Theatre Players took the stage at the Historic Atlas Theatre on Thursday evening to perform a number from the massively popular musical “Chicago.”

With each performer dressed in black and equipped with red fixed fans, they collectively belted out what is probably the most famous number from the production, “He Had it Coming.”

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus