We are experiencing a crisis.
It’s a unique crisis, because it is one that is simultaneously biological and personal. It was first identified by nonfiction author and journalist Richard Louv in his 2005 book “Last Child in the Woods” as Nature Deficit Disorder.
Americans are only recently beginning to see the effects of this disorder, brought on by humans, particularly the youth, spending far less meaningful time outdoors. We see it in the way we avoid enraged storm clouds, rather than admire their power, or the fact that many Wyomingites are ignorant to the fact that they’re passing wild horses on the road on a weekly basis.
The ultimate concern among the scientific community is that humans will begin to develop a range of asocial behavioral problems as a result of our growing disconnect from nature.
Chad Hanson has experienced this in person, both in his visits with wild horses of the Green Mountain Herd Management Area and in his classrooms at Casper College. The author explores these ideas of reverence and awe to great lengths in his newest book, “In a Land of Awe: Finding Reverence in the Search for Wild Horses.”
“There is a lot of attention being directed at the subjects of awe and reverence right now,” Hanson said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday. “I think for a long time, because those things were associated with spirituality, psychologists and other social scientists kind of left those topics alone because they were best studied by theologians.
“But all of that has changed. It turns out we have really good data today that shows that big, beautiful examples of nature are really good for people’s mental health.”
“In a Land of Awe” has a chance to further the conversation, as the book was recently selected as one of two works to represent the state of Wyoming at the National Book Festival in Washington, D.C. It is currently available at the Laramie County Library and for purchase online via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target and other booksellers.
In order to write the book, Hanson, a sociologist, photographer and outdoor enthusiast, had to become a researcher, too. Outside of simply studying the wild horses of Wyoming and the spirit they embody, he was reading the work of those who explored the idea of natural reverence before him.
Among the names are the aforementioned Louv, U.C. Berkeley professor of psychology Dacher Keltner — author of “Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder” — and 16th century mathematician Blaise Pascal.
From Pascal, he borrows a simple quote that became fundamental to the book.
“He said, ‘When people step away from religion, it creates a God-shaped vacuum in their hearts,’” Hanson said. “For me, nature — and wild horses, in particular — help to fill some of that vacuum.”
These ideas of reverence and awe, though conceptual, are based in scientific study. They are the names given to the proven benefits that humans experience when existing in nature, like the release of oxytocin, which promotes good feelings and pro-sociality, and a drop in cortisol, our stress hormone.
However, at its most simple, reverence and awe are meant to signify a respect, gratitude and admiration for the natural world.
“There’s an evolutionary reason why people feeling reverence and awe goes really deep in our history,” Hanson said.
“As far back as we can tell, when people have those experiences, they built connectedness, they’re uplifting, and they uplift and connect. It’s what makes society possible.
“Otherwise, our self-interests just run rampant. But the genius of our biology is that we needed something to temper and reduce our self-interests, something to connect us with each other through cooperation and generosity. And it turns out reverence and awe are really great ways to do that.”
The book is structured around his travel stories while visiting the wild horse herds of Wyoming, with Hanson weaving philosophy, history, sociology, theology and scientific research throughout. In a call to action, the book also stands to show what we can lose if we don’t appreciate the land around us.
But “In a Land of Awe” also strives to make a change. One of Hanson’s greatest inspirations for the book was to address the increasing anxiety and depression affecting his students, the majority of whom fall within Generation Z (born between the late 1990s and early 2010s).
“Part of my motivation for reading this book was to try to figure out what could be done to lift this group of people up and make them feel connected,” he said. “It turns out that things like reverence and awe couldn’t be better when it comes to things like our high suicide rates.
“How could you consider ending your life if you’re in the middle of experiencing something like reverence or gratitude? Nature Deficit Disorder is a genuine concern, but we may also be in the middle of an awe deficit, a deficit in reverence.”