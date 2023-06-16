Three Wyoming authors, three distinct voices.
On June 25, authors Dave Freudenthal, Bob Budd and Rod Miller will take to the stage at Laramie County Community College’s Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium for the Laramie County Library’s Summer Soiree: “This Is Wyoming.” This year, the annual event is structured to facilitate a conversation about Wyoming from three different perspectives.
However, the panel, moderated by Craig Blumenshine, former director of Wyoming PBS, is expected to cover a range of topics. Aside from discussing their views on current state issues, the authors will discuss their latest work in lively conversation.
“There’ll be some questions about the writing process, because none of them started out as authors,” said Kristi Wallin, event organizer and director of the Laramie County Library Foundation. “Later in the conversation, it will be, ‘What is Wyoming becoming?’
“Because, especially Bob and Dave, they really touched on that (in their books). Given just how amazing these people are, such longtime Wyoming patriots and servants, who knows where the conversation will go?”
Following the panel, the authors will be available in the lobby of the auditorium to sign copies of their books. Refreshments and charcuterie will be available to attendees, as well.
Beyond their varied personalities and differing viewpoints on the future of Wyoming, the authors have all funneled their years of experience into strikingly different creative works. The books, all of which will be on sale at the event, take different approaches to exploring the essence of our state as we know it today.
Here’s a rundown of each of the books and where you can get them:
Wyoming: The Paradox of Plenty: The Allure and Risk of a Mineral Economy
By Dave Freudenthal
“Paradox of Plenty” is an exploration of the past, and future, of Wyoming’s energy sector.
Freudenthal, the governor of Wyoming from 2002-10, starts his book with a quote, “Our children and grandchildren leave to find a job and build their future elsewhere.” The line, commonly heard in our state, is applied to Wyoming’s struggling mineral-based economy (the extractive industry, more specifically) and the need to create more jobs.
The author surgically analyzes the issue through the lens of the “Paradox of Plenty,” or the “commodity curse,” a concept that broadly categorizes economies based on an abundance of natural resources as having less economic growth, democracy and development. Barring economic growth, Wyoming checks every box for the theory, Freudenthal writes in the book’s introduction.
The book, which dissects Wyoming’s history from its founding as a territory in 1868 up to the 1980s, is too extensive in scope to be summarized here. However, Freudenthal’s timely concepts are conveyed through a simplified and entertaining narrative.
“Paradox of Plenty” is available at the Laramie County Library and for purchase online via Barnes & Noble and Amazon.
Otters Dance: A Rancher’s Journey to Enlightenment and Stewardship
By Bob Budd
Decades of writing, editing and conservation work across the state accumulate in “Otters Dance,” an undeniably personal collection of essays that address the current state of conservation in Wyoming.
In an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle last December, Budd explained the book as an exploration of where ecology, economy and spirituality intersect.
His experience as the executive director of the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust, along with his time in ranching, rangeland management and education in agricultural business, are evident in the valuable stories throughout.
“Somebody asked me, ‘If you could describe (the book) in a handful of words, what words would you use?’” Budd said in December. “One is ‘wonder.’ I hope it conveys the wonder of things that you see. And the other is hope — I think that there’s a lot of hope.”
Ultimately, Budd is pursuing an answer as to how Wyoming can develop a more healthy approach to environmental conservation. But even if the reader has no prior knowledge of the state’s ecological landscape, Budd’s life experiences, love for nature and hope for Wyoming are enough to make it an entertaining read.
“Otters Dance” is available at the Laramie County Library and for sale online via Amazon.
The Dog’s Pancake
By Rod S. Miller
In his life, Miller has worked as a “cowboy, bureaucrat, wheeler dealer and a bookseller,” but he’s most often recognized for his work as a columnist. The fourth-generation Wyomingite knows the state, and its people, inside and out, and he’s got a sense of humor and unfiltered opinion about what he sees.
But “The Dog’s Pancake” is unlike anything else he’s published. It’s his first collection of poetry that, unlike his typical column, is delicate and honest — containing observations of mundane events, unpleasant realities and the overlooked beauty he’s found during his life in Wyoming.
The book also contains watercolor artwork from Wyoming artist Ariana Fate.
“The Dog’s Pancake” is available at the Laramie County Library and for sale online at High Plains Press.