Downtown Cheyenne has its share of local breweries, but at no point in the year is there more beer available within a one-block radius than during the Wyoming Brewers Festival, which will run June 17-18.
The original purpose of the Wyoming Brewers Festival, which this year will host 35 different breweries from Wyoming, Colorado, Alaska, Idaho, Utah, California, Michigan, Montana and Oregon, was to contribute to the Cheyenne Depot Restoration Project.
Union Pacific Railroad donated the depot to the city of Cheyenne in 1990. Among other organizations and civilian donations, the Brewfest began in 1996 and helped restore the depot to the city landmark that it is today by donating its profits to the cause.
To date, the festival has contributed $450,000 toward upkeep of the depot. It is the single largest yearly fundraiser for the depot. Improvements this year include new stairs, new windows and ADA compliant updates, among others.
The event is funded by sponsors. After breaking monetary records for sponsorship last year, event organizers said they are currently on pace to break last year’s numbers.
More sponsors means more beer, and aside from helping the Cheyenne Depot, that’s what this event is all about.
“That’s really what we’re trying to do,” said Alison Reinemer, head of the Wyoming Brewers Festival Marketing Committee. “We’re trying to expose and have the city of Cheyenne or whoever comes be able to try all these cool different brews that the brewers of Wyoming are cooking up.”
For $40, or $50 at the door, participants can wander the Depot Plaza, drifting from one brewery’s tent to the next, receiving unlimited refills of new beers and longtime local favorites.
Breweries supply as many taps as they like, but there will be local favorites like Black Tooth Brewing Co., Accomplice Brewing Co., Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., as well as the newcomer to the community, Blue Raven Brewing, which will open in the building formerly occupied by Danielmark’s Brewery on Tuesday.
Nationally recognized breweries will be making an appearance, as well, including Stone Brewing, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Sierra Nevada, all from California; and Great Divide Brewing Co. and Odell Brewing Co. from Colorado. There are also two Cheyenne home-brewers featured in the event.
The list of breweries included in the event could change as the event approaches. The organizers are not selective when it comes to the application process. If it’s a craft brewery, then they are welcome to apply and set up a tent in the plaza.
Every participant will be given a token upon arrival, which they can use to vote for their favorite brewery, the winner of which will be announced on Saturday. Last year’s winner was Gruner Brothers Brewing of Casper.
There will also be local vendors and food trucks found among the fray. If that isn’t enough for entertainment, Brewfest coincides with Fridays on the Plaza, where Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and Amber Pacific will be performing.
“You can just walk in and enjoy it. There’s no gates up or anything like that,” Reinemer said. “You can enjoy the music and hang with your friends and not buy a Brewfest ticket on Friday night, if you don’t want to.”
Saturday night, Fort Collins band 10 Year Echo will perform along with Blink 90210, a Denver-based 90’s rock cover band. Among Blink’s playlist on its website are hits from Blink 182, Green Day, Weezer, Smashing Pumpkins, Nirvana and others.
Security will be in place to monitor overzealous attendees. It helps that the glasses provided for the event are smaller for the purpose of limiting any drunken misadventures.
Where the event organizers still need help is in obtaining more volunteers to make the event happen.
“We tend to have a good showing (of volunteers) on Friday and not such a good showing on Saturday,” Reinemer said. “Particularly where people register and come to training and get their swag and then not show up. It’s a little frustrating and a little disheartening, but this year, we’ve put something into place to try and prevent some of that from happening.”
As an added precaution, Brewfest has made arrangements with both Uber and the city of Cheyenne Trolley to provide a safe ride home. Those who buy tickets will be provided with a $25 Uber gift card, and for $10, the Cheyenne Trolley will bus attendees home. There are only 125 seats available for the trolley.