When Bryan Ragsdale was 4 years old, he started recreating the jingles he heard in TV commercials.
Whenever he heard a tune he was interested in, he’d saunter over to the piano and play it as accurately as a recording. That’s when his mom realized he had perfect pitch, and quickly put him into piano lessons. Ragsdale’s abilities grew from there, and he continued to play music throughout his childhood and into adulthood. Along the way, he got into songwriting, and in 2005, he quit his day job to play professionally in Nashville.
Ragsdale stopped playing full-time in 2012 for family reasons, but he still finds plenty of opportunities for gigs when he’s not at his day job as a refinery supervisor in Billings, Montana.
The Green River native will travel to Cheyenne twice this month for a holiday concert dubbed “What if Santa Were a Cowboy,” and if audiences are lucky, he said his two talented children will join him onstage for one of the performances.
Visit Cheyenne President/CEO Domenic Bravo knows Ragsdale from his days working for Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, & Trails. Ragsdale was one of several artists asked to be part of a Wyo Parks birthday CD a few years ago, and when planning Visit Cheyenne’s Old West Holiday, Bravo thought he’d offer the perfect addition to the festivities.
The concert will fall in line with the visitors bureau’s Western theme for the season, which is fitting for Ragsdale, whose bluegrass/country songs include titles such as “Modern Day Mountain Man” and “Heart of a Cowboy.” He said the concert set will be a mix of holiday classics and a few of his own songs, but most importantly it will include compositions he wrote with students around Wyoming while touring with the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree 10 years ago.
Ragsdale was excited to be invited to play The Lincoln, he said, particularly because of everything Wyoming audiences stand for.
“I play music that means something to me,” he said. “And I was raised to believe that there were five things that really mattered, the Five F’s my dad used to say: family, faith, freedom, friendship and fishing – in no particular order – so my music speaks to those … I always enjoy coming back to Wyoming because it’s a place where a handshake still matters. It’s a place of integrity, of values. Of people who mean what they say, and I promise that’s what I’ll bring.”
In a show of his own integrity, Ragsdale stopped booking gigs throughout the pandemic because he wanted to leave those opportunities open to full-time musicians. He said he feels lucky to have a great day job, this year especially, but he’s thrilled to be returning to live music for the first time since late February/early March.
Although they might appear to be on opposite ends of the spectrum career-wise, Ragsdale said his refinery job has proven to be similar to his singer-songwriter work.
“It’s the same part of the brain,” he said. “Music is very mathematical, and most people don’t realize that. It’s funny, if you can manage an audience in an auditorium and let them feed you and adapt, you can be a supervisor. It’s all about people management.”
And when it comes to interacting with people through his music, Ragsdale said it’s all about weaving in a narrative element. Songs are just as important as the stories behind them, he said, so audiences at his Cheyenne shows will learn all about his family and nature-focused Wyoming upbringing that inspired all his songs.
Connecting with audiences over such shared values has never been more important, Ragsdale added, and he hopes to offer a joyful, relaxing experience at his concerts to get everyone’s minds off all the negative aspects of 2020.
“I think a lot of people are in a bad place,” he said. “Whether it was by our own design or someone else’s, most people have been removed from the things that provide them happiness (lately), so just to be a small part in giving people an emotional experience in a safe environment, I’m all about it. When Domenic called me and said ‘Hey, do you want to come do this,’ understanding there is some risk with that, I thought about it, and based on the fact that we can all be responsible adults and appropriately social distance, I think there is no better way to spend two weekends in December.”