Kim Shaver doesn’t do it for the money and recognition, she does it for the love of art.
As long as the art is functional, that is.
Shaver spends the majority of the winter season huddled in her basement in Laramie, working on the next wood-woven basket to add to her ever-growing collection. The rest of the time, she’s taking care of her boys or making trips to her childhood home — the Lindzey Family Ranch outside Centennial, where her parents still live.
It’s in this valley where she traverses along the bank of the Little Laramie River, collecting exclusively willow branches for her projects.
“I can’t imagine working with anything else,” Shaver said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon. “Because willow is not perfect, I am not perfect. And it doesn’t matter because it’s just so lovely. That just makes it perfect, in my eyes. Not being perfect is perfect for me.”
As much of the snow has begun to melt, leaves once again filling the long bare branches of deciduous trees across southeastern Wyoming, Shaver’s passion for foraging for materials has come to a seasonal close.
Unlike nearly every other activity in Wyoming, Shaver’s artistic occupation is best practiced in the winter, when the trees are dormant and branches die. This wood, cold and wet from the snow, is surprisingly malleable, even more so when soaked in water before being manipulated, if so needed.
Shaver said that most of the pieces she collects will bend to a 90-degree angle without added soaking. Not only is the use of willow unique, but it’s impressive, considering that it can be an “ornery” wood to work with, Shaver said.
There’s an abundance of willow to collect in the Centennial Valley, and Shaver needs a lot of long, thin branches to successfully execute her increasingly uncommon craft. It’s with these branches that she sets a base, weaves soft wood through different thread-like layerings and twists, slowly creating a sturdy wooden basket.
Despite her effort, she rarely sells her work and has little interest in making “art for art’s sake.”
“I made little fences outside my yard for my gardens, but usually it’s just baskets,” she said. “I usually try to make things that are functional, and that I would use. I’m not a traditional artist like that.
“I like it to be functional and beautiful. I can’t help it.”
Her mother was the one that taught her basket-making after studying the art form while visiting the Amana Colonies in Iowa. Both her mother and father still join her to collect branches during season.
Shaver’s two boys aren’t interested in carrying forward the craft of basket-making, but she’s hopeful there will be some women — a niece or daughter-in-law, she jokes — in the family that will eventually adopt the skill she inherited from her mother.
However, it might be time to start selling her work, since she estimates there are roughly 30 baskets currently at her home and 40 at Blue Door Arts here in Cheyenne, where she’ll sell her work, speak with attendees and teach her methods during the Cheyenne ArtWalk tonight starting at 5.
Shaver has loved the craft and what the creative process represents in her life since the early days of learning from her mother. It isn’t just about the valuable time spent with her parents, but the joy of working with the ornery willow branches that keeps her fulfilled.
She doesn’t expect she’ll migrate to working with another type of word or that she’ll abandon her craft anytime soon, not as long as the strong scent of wild willows continue to draw her in with their nostalgic allure.
“It’s just so joyful. (My parents and I) go out, and we pick willow, and we have the nicest time,” Shaver said. “We just sit after we picked a basket, and we talk about how beautiful they are and just how beautiful it is to be out there. It’s just a really nice, lovely time.
“I’m very lucky to be able to have such a beautiful time and make beautiful things that I love to make.”