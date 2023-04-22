Luke Louderback, 15, center, and Clayton Fodor, 14, right, play the cello with the Cheyenne Youth Symphony during a Capitol Menorah Lighting and Hanukkah Party at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Artistic Director Jaylene Willhite leads a Cheyenne Youth Symphony rehearsal last year at South High School. The symphony’s final performance of the year will be a 3 p.m. concert May 20 at Little America Hotel and Resort.
Luke Louderback, 15, center, and Clayton Fodor, 14, right, play the cello with the Cheyenne Youth Symphony during a Capitol Menorah Lighting and Hanukkah Party at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Artistic Director Jaylene Willhite leads a Cheyenne Youth Symphony rehearsal last year at South High School. The symphony’s final performance of the year will be a 3 p.m. concert May 20 at Little America Hotel and Resort.
Though it may not be the largest public event in town, the Cheyenne Youth Symphony Afternoon Concert and Tea is a foundational milestone for the organization’s young musicians.
This year’s concert, scheduled for May 20, will feature the same draw as it has over the past 23 years — live symphonic performances by the highly trained students of the local symphony, as well as tea, coffee, cake and other finger foods.
Jackie Louderback, business manager for the Youth Symphony, said that she typically expects around 400 attendees at the event, which moved to the Little America Hotel and Resort in 2020.
Last year’s concert brought in roughly 30 public attendees — or those who have no connection to the Youth Symphony. But the majority of attendees do, and that’s all the more special to the performers.
“The symphony is really good about building a family,” Louderback said. “We have graduates who will come back and help the younger kids and play with them through some of the tough pieces.”
The Youth Symphony is an extracurricular group for elementary and junior high students that operates independent of local high school music departments. Local youth who perform with the symphony are required to audition, and many that will perform in the show have been members since they were young.
Louderback saw her two sons through the program since they were in fourth grade and testified as to the impact she believes that it has had on their lives. Musically, the performances feature rigorous symphonic pieces for the students, especially the older performers.
“These kids work hard to perform, and that’s what we ask of them,” she continued. “We ask them to level up, so people are very impressed when they’ve never been to something like that before. They’re impressed with the quality and the level of talent in the symphony.”
Both the Junior Symphony and Concert Symphony will perform a range of musical styles, from more upbeat dance tunes and classical symphonies to scores from popular films. Rest assured, none of it is scaled down or simplified to make it easier.
In fact, the students picked it all up fairly quickly, aside from practice delays due to winter weather, said director and founder Jaylene Willhite. It’s her students’ commitment to the group that keeps her invested as its longtime director.
“I can really see them grow and progress and mature in their playing,” Willhite said. “It’s just a different level than when I’m teaching at school, and (it’s) a different, probably more committed group. It just is very rewarding for me to watch these kids and how they grow and learn to play better.”
Perhaps the most impactful aspect of the symphony happens behind the scenes, when performers are practicing and honing their skills throughout the season. Admittedly, with only four concerts, the majority of the bonding experiences between the youth of Cheyenne happen through hours of rehearsal.
This is an important skill that Louderback sees being instilled in her children. While her boys have other interests, learning to collaborate with other kids in the symphony has rounded out their skill set while providing a set of friends in the process.
“They come together as a team. They support each other, because when you’re playing performance music all the time, you have to work on that intonation,” Louderback said. “You have to listen to each other. A lot of kids, it’s that moment of not having to think too deeply about themselves.
“It’s just emptying your mind and being able to play.”
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.