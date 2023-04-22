Though it may not be the largest public event in town, the Cheyenne Youth Symphony Afternoon Concert and Tea is a foundational milestone for the organization’s young musicians.

This year’s concert, scheduled for May 20, will feature the same draw as it has over the past 23 years — live symphonic performances by the highly trained students of the local symphony, as well as tea, coffee, cake and other finger foods.

