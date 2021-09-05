It took the Young Dubliners about five albums to find the perfect recipe. A spoonful of authentic Celtic, a cup of original rock and a dash of pop mixed together by an Irishman and four Americans was the combination that came out on top.
Lead singer Keith Roberts said it took the band – which will perform Sept. 10 at The Lincoln – several years to find its footing, largely because the musicians were being pulled between two countries. The group’s rock-heavy work was getting airplay on American radio, but each record still featured a couple covers of Irish ballads that would attract Celtic music fans.
“You could almost think of us as two different bands,” he said of that period. “It wasn’t really [until] an album called ‘Real World’ where we had found our new producer – who’s still our producer to this day, Tim Boland from Dublin. … We pleaded with him to give us a shot, and we ended up doing the ‘Real World’ together.
“That was the first time that I really said, ‘Wow, this is awesome. This is our sound. People won’t doubt who it is when they hear this because we’re doing something that nobody else is doing.’”
Part of that sound required using nontraditional instruments such as the fiddle, which Roberts said became more popular thanks to groups like the Dave Matthews Band, and is utilized in addition to, and sometimes in replace of, the guitar.
Young Dubliners formed in the early ’90s in California when Celtic rock wasn’t really a term yet. Roberts just wanted to be part of a group where he could share his love of both the English rock and Celtic classics he grew up listening to, and the result is a group of musicians who all bring something different to every writing session.
Young Dubliners’ influences range from Scottish rock group Big Country to Irish hard rock band Thin Lizzy, but perhaps one of the biggest inspirations to Roberts were the Irish rockers who made up Horselips.
“Horselips had sort of been Ireland’s prog rock band of the ’70s, and they had also incorporated Celtic riffs on electric guitars,” he said. “That was the blend I liked the best between Irish and Celtic stuff, was when it was rock with Celtic riffs on top. I just thought that was a big eye-opener that you could even do that.”
Nine albums later, the group has perfected that formula with its current lineup of Roberts; Chas Waltz on violin, keys and vocals; Justin Pecot on guitar and vocals; Dave Ingraham on drums, and Ethan Jones on bass guitar. Jones, who was formerly the band’s tech and stage manager several years ago, joined the Young Dubliners at the beginning of 2020, so he only got to play a few shows before COVID-19 canceled every performance for the next year.
But even though he’s had limited chances to prove himself, Roberts said Jones meshed with the group right away, especially since the bandmates got back in May for its first tour in more than a year.
The week prior to his conversation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Roberts and the rest of Young Dubliners had just headlined the Alaska State Fair on Thursday night, played a gig in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Friday, and then headlined another concert Saturday night in Salt Lake City.
“We really wanted to get away, and so we just kept going. The minute the vaccines were available, we got them, so … we’ve been on the road ever since,” Roberts said.
It was scary not knowing when he would get to play live music again, he added, especially because music is all he’s known for the past 30 years – “I started doing all the stereotypical things like baking freaking bread,” he admitted about his initial shelter-at-home period – but the minute it was safe, he and his bandmates knew their music could help people out of that dark time.
“It’s all about sort of getting a night off the doom and gloom that is basically now part of life at all times,” he said of the group’s live concert experience. “It’s happy music, and I credit that to Irish music in general. … we had somebody write us the other day and say, of all the musical styles to get back out there, Celtic rock seemed to be the one that shook off the COVID blues the quickest.”