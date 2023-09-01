September evening skies are a mixture of summer constellations shining overhead, still dominating the western sky.
The eastern sky is full of the dimmer and less obvious autumn constellations. High overhead are Cygnus and Lyra; they both contain two stars of the Summer Triangle. The third star of the Summer Triangle is farther south in Aquila. To the east of the Summer Triangle, you’ll spot the Great Square of Pegasus — made up of Deneb, Vega and Altair.
Under dark skies, the Milky Way stretches from Perseus on the northeast horizon, then runs through Cygnus overhead and flows to the southwestern horizon, where you’ll see Sagittarius, easily identifiable by its “teapot” shaped asterism.
Facing north, you’ll find Draco, Cepheus and Cassiopeia. The Andromeda Galaxy (M31) is between Cassiopeia and Andromeda, and appears as a fuzzy patch easily visible to the naked eye in dark skies. The brightest objects this month in order of brightness are Arcturus, Vega, Capella, Saturn, Altair, Antares, Fomalhaut and Deneb. Bright Jupiter rises after 10 p.m. at the beginning of September and after 8 p.m. at month’s end.
The autumnal equinox occurs this month on Sept. 23 at 1:50 a.m. MDT, marking when the Sun crosses the celestial equator, moving back to the southern hemisphere. Yes, that means cold and snow will be returning to Wyoming soon.
September and October is a great time to look for the zodiacal light in the morning sky. The zodiacal light is visible as a white glow in the east about 60 minutes before dawn this time of year. This glow is shaped like a pyramid and rises to about 75 degrees in the sky along the ecliptic (the path the sun follows through the sky). The zodiacal light is caused from the scattering of sunlight by dust particles surrounding us in space. It’s most visible when the ecliptic is at a steep angle to the observer’s horizon like during the autumnal equinox.
The zodiacal light is not always difficult to see. Sometimes, it glows brighter than the Milky Way, and at other times, it can be faint and hard to detect.
The best time to watch for the zodiacal light is under dark skies and around a new moon. This month’s new moon falls on Sept. 14. As a result, the days before and after the new moon will offer the darkest skies before dawn. In the days prior to the new moon, there will be a thin crescent moon floating among the zodiacal light. It’s a lovely addition to the scene. Also, in the midst of the eerie pyramid of light will be the bright light of Venus.
Venus reaches greatest brilliancy in the morning sky this month around Sept. 19, expected to be shining at magnitude -4.8. It’ll continue to ascend higher each morning until Oct. 23, when it reaches its greatest elongation from the sun. Venus dominated our evening sky this year until moving into the morning sky in August. It’ll be the brightest natural object in the morning sky — other than the moon — until next year.
Mercury has its best morning apparition for the Northern Hemisphere this month. It climbs out of the morning twilight around mid-month and remains lower in the sky than Venus. It’ll disappear again early next month.
Overnight on Sept. 28-29, look for the last of four supermoons in a row for 2023. It’ll rise opposite the setting sun and travel across the sky all night. It’ll lie midway between two bright planets. The brightest one is Jupiter, and the other one is Saturn.
Last, but hopefully not least, there’s a chance we have a comet bright enough to see with the unaided eye. Comet Nishimura is passing through the constellations of Cancer in early September, then it’ll move across Leo in the middle of September and then visit Virgo in the second half of the month. But remember, comets are notoriously unpredictable, so it could be good or even great, or it might completely fizzle. It’ll be a morning object in early September, if it doesn’t break up passing closer to the sun, rather than the orbit of Mercury.
Some astronomers are predicting the comet will be visible to the unaided eye before dawn around Sept. 11. That morning, look for a crescent moon, with bright Venus nearby. The comet should be near them and close to a star in the Sickle — a pattern of stars that looks like a backward question mark in Leo — marking the upper curve of the question mark. However, in the morning twilight, spotting anything other than the moon and Venus may be challenging.
The comet passes closest to Earth on Sept. 12, and after that, it becomes an evening object. On Sept. 15, it’ll be near the star Denebola in Leo, that is the star marking the end of the lion’s tail. Again, the comet will only be about 12 degrees from the sun, so it’ll be difficult to find them in twilight.
The comet passes closest to the sun on Sept. 17, and will probably be too close to the sun to see around then. After then, it’ll continue to fade and be above the horizon mostly during daylight. However, it’s always fun to try and see a comet.
