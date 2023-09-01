September evening skies are a mixture of summer constellations shining overhead, still dominating the western sky.

The eastern sky is full of the dimmer and less obvious autumn constellations. High overhead are Cygnus and Lyra; they both contain two stars of the Summer Triangle. The third star of the Summer Triangle is farther south in Aquila. To the east of the Summer Triangle, you’ll spot the Great Square of Pegasus — made up of Deneb, Vega and Altair.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

This is a monthly article provided by the Cheyenne Astronomical Society (CAS). Marcy Curran is the editor of the Cheyenne Astronomical Society’s monthly newsletter and taught astronomy at LCCC for over 20 years. She also is an editor for EarthSky.org. The CAS holds free monthly meetings on the fourth Thursday of the Month at Primrose Retirement Community in Cheyenne. For further information about the CAS, visit killerrabbit.co.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus