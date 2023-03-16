ENTER-MOVIE-RAZZIES-MCT

From left, Bobby Cannavale as The Ex-Athlete and Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.”

 Netflix

The Golden Raspberry Awards have announced their 2023 winners, and for the first time in history, the Razzies awarded themselves.

The satirical awards show honoring the worst of the worst in cinema has taken place just prior to the Academy Awards for more than four decades. Each Razzie Award is given out with a pithy quote from an unsavory review, and this year’s batch — unlike the films they hailed from — did not disappoint.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus