Entering its third year, True Troupe’s “Wrights of Wyoming” continues to overcome challenges in order to provide amateur actors and playwrights a format to develop their craft.
Last year, in particular, presented a myriad of issues. Forced to move their performance online, the Troupe had to adapt the highly physical experiences of rehearsal and live performance to the medium of Zoom.
It required technical choreography that made it difficult to even meet on time, a struggle that did its part to pull a sense of energy out of the production.
“It’s astronomically different … trying to stare at eight different faces on a screen versus being able to be in the same room, look around and feed off of the energy that it brings in. It’s more family-like,” Terri Maher, director of “Wrights of Wyoming,” said. “We feel like we’re just this giant family whenever we get together, and it just feels more electric.”
“Wrights of Wyoming” grants a unique opportunity for playwrights and actors alike. Rather than complete productions, the series of shows to be presented next weekend are merely stage-reads, where actors carry the script with them and work through the performance free of costume in a much more relaxed setting.
Stage-reads are a common step early on in the creative process. Typically, larger productions in bigger cities conduct their read-throughs behind closed doors in order to fine-tune a performance before the cast and crew fully commit.
Some attendees might feel shorted that there’s no elaborate costumes and fewer experienced actors, but a stripped back presentation is exactly the point. Removing that production barrier, allowing for the public to experience a stage-read from a lesser known playwright’s script is exactly the strength of “Wrights of Wyoming.”
“I think that’s why it’s so unique to have the program going here,” Maher said. “There are a lot of people in this area who would not normally have the opportunity to [get their work seen]. When you submit something from this area, sometimes it gets overlooked because you’re new or because you don’t have a name behind you.”
Amateurs come in all shapes, sizes and skill levels for the Troupe. The youngest performer in the production, Maher’s son, is 14, while other actors are in their 50s.
As director, some of the most rewarding moments for Maher come in helping newcomers to theater develop and become more comfortable performing. In the case of “Wrights,” the setting allows for them to actively improve their performance as they go.
“There’s no added pressure, there’s no memorization, but you kind of see these little lights turn on in them,” she said. “They’re like, ‘I enjoy this, I like hearing what the audience has to say, I like giving my voice to a character, coming here and not being myself.”
In previous years, the Troupe tried to keep their plays under a certain theme. They received fewer submissions this year, but opened their minds to a creative assortment of story lines.
One of the works, titled “V-Card for Hamlet” is about, that’s right, Hamlet finally losing his virginity.
Another benefit of limiting the performance to stage-reads is that the Troupe can “push the envelope” with the ideas they present, something that Richard Morell, actor and playwright, is doing with his submissions to this year’s installment.
Of the seven plays presented this year, three shorts and one full-length work are courtesy of Morell. He has been working creatively for decades and is currently pursuing his second master of fine arts degree in screenwriting at the Maharishi International University David Lynch Graduate School of Cinematic Arts in Iowa.
“I’ve described (Orange Pentheus) as my goalpost crucifixion play,” Morell said. “Well, my main character is crucified to the NFL style goalpost with the uprights. He’s dying and he’s fantasizing. It’s an allegory about a crush I had on a football player in high school. An impossible crush, but it inspired this play.”
Morell’s longer work, titled “Adrenaline,” is set in a dystopian near future, where assassins can be contracted off of any street corner. However, the plot follows a female lead as she braves the struggles of alcoholism and recovery.
The play was originally written in 1997, but it was the setting provided by “Wrights of Wyoming” that encouraged Morell to submit the work. Now he’s acting in it, too.
“When you are a part of a play, you feel like you’re in a family where it doesn’t matter whether it’s a new play or the “Twelfth Night,” Morell said. “We created a little family, and I love True Troupe because Adri and Amber create this wonderful family environment.”
But as of now, the Troupe is struggling with where they plan to perform this upcoming installment of “Wrights.”
Being an independent theater outfit means that they have no permanent stage on which to rehearse and perform. The previously scheduled venue for their performance of “Wrights” recently fell through, so now the search is back on.
In 2019, they performed in the Laramie County Community College theater, and they have held rehearsals at the Laramie County Library in the past. If push comes to shove, then they will “brave the weather” and perform at a public outdoor theater.
“Usually, we find a welcoming area that will let us in and let us do our thing,” Maher said. “Hopefully down the road it won’t be something we have to worry about, and eventually we’ll have a space of our own.”