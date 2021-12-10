True Troupe has already made two stops for “The Snow Queen,” and, so far, a flurry of technical errors and unforeseen difficulties haven’t delayed its uplifting message.
“The Snow Queen” is lightly adapted from the Danish fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen of the same name. Most famously, “The Snow Queen” is the inspiration for Disney’s “Frozen” movie franchise, though the series is a considerable departure from the more “Brothers Grimm” style traditional tale.
This production follows an often neglected and forgotten child who grows cold and bitter, becoming the Snow Queen. Gerda, the child protagonist, makes it a goal to warm the Snow Queen, and turn her good with overwhelming friendship in a land of fantastic entities.
“She somehow rediscovers emotions and feels like she can come back into society,” said Traci Maher, who plays the role of the Snow Queen. “It’s hard, sometimes, because you’re playing this kind of cool, evil, awful creature, and everybody kind of hates you the whole show.”
The Snow Queen’s story creates a good deal of sympathy for the character, with abandonment coming in waves as she grows colder and colder. But the show maintains a sense of optimism that fits within the Christmas spirit as the Snow Queen learns to love again.
Maher, a True Troupe veteran, said it’s one of her favorite scripts she’s worked with since joining the traveling theater company.
“Even though it’s kind of on the shorter side, it sticks with you,” Maher said. “It’s one of those where you almost have everybody else’s lines memorized. The whole show is kind of like a big warm hug. It’s like a great big, happy family Christmas movie, all in one big cup of hot chocolate.”
Preparing for the production has been difficult, with smaller, unforeseen technical issues impeding progress along the way.
This is Eli Burgess’ first time serving as a director on a project of any kind. He has a 10-year background in musical theater, and over that span of time, he has worked just about every job there is, from being in the spotlight to scurrying behind the curtain.
“I’m basically taking it in stride in terms of going off of all my past experiences with all the past directors that I’ve worked with and taking individual aspects from each one,” Burgess said. “I have to remember that I have a traveling theater budget.”
In the past, Burgess has focused on the technical aspects of theater production, meaning that he keys in on the lights, sounds and set design in a musical. That’s where the difficulty of creating “The Snow Queen” arose.
There isn’t as much room in the budget to add in flash and flair, with Burgess working some of the technical aspects of the play and narrating, in addition to his director duties.
There was even a show in Centennial that, due to unpredictable circumstances, threw the Troupe just about the most difficult situation they could encounter.
Extreme winds caused a community-wide power outage, leaving True Troupe without some of the technical elements that are essential to the show. They performed dance numbers without music, and scene changes without dynamic lighting or sound to cover up the scratching, scraping and footsteps of actors in transition.
The show played on, and if it weren’t for the connection and atmosphere created by the small cast of “The Snow Queen,” it might not have worked out as well as it did.
“That’s why I didn’t look specifically for acting ability as much as I did the chemistry,” Burgess said. “If they feel safe with their act, with their fellow actors, then their ability to express won’t be as hard to get to.”
Making sure the cast has chemistry was a point of stress for Burgess up until opening night. One of the notes he took after the initial show wrapped was that the cast had finally come together, although he wished it had happened sooner.
True Troupe’s strength is its ability to give actors and directors of all experience levels a chance to find their voice. Finally looking at a production from the director’s viewpoint is different for Burgess. Hearing the applause when the lights come up hits a different, broader sense of accomplishment.
Molly Lane, who plays the protagonist, Gerda, feels the greatest sense of payoff is providing the audience with a truly community theater experience. She wants to connect with a live audience in a way that only live theater can.
Even when the power goes out, and the production is reduced to something a little more bare bones, the bond she has with her cast members gives her the strength to make something good out of a bad situation. The audience can still find enjoyment in the production through the cast’s repartee and commitment to the story.
She has the ability to do this through her character, whose main purpose is to convey the need for love and compassion.
“Gerda is the one who brings that happiness and kindness to the Snow Queen,” Lane said. “The audience can interpret it as that they need to be open themselves, that they could be Gerda and be the ones who are helping others open up and feel love.”