Lead singer Brendan Yates of Turnstile performs at All Points East in London's Victoria Park on Aug. 19, 2022. (Justin Ng/Avalon via Zuma Press/TNS)

 Justin Ng

Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates says he secured his date to February's Grammy Awards ceremony many years ago.

"When I was younger, it was always a thing that my mom joked about. 'All right, stop drumming, it's 9 o'clock.' And I'd be like, 'Please, let me get 10 more minutes,'" Yates says. "She would always say: 'Well, when you go to the Grammys, you know you have to bring your mom.' And I was like, 'All right, fine.' Then I could play for 10 more minutes."

