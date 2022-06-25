Stop by the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium on the Laramie County Community College campus and you’ll find a sizable assortment of locally crafted ceramics from local artists Tamara Rodgers and TJ Storer.
Despite her prominence in the Cheyenne art community, this is only the second time that Rodgers has displayed her work at a public show. For it, she compiled work that spans over the past two years.
Many pieces are designed with different iterations of bees painted, etched or attached to her ceramics. Others have sculls or fossils, but rest assured, all are of functional use.
“A lot of my stuff has a lot of graphic elements to it,” she said, walking through the gallery. “I did a lot of bees for the show. A lot of different techniques with bees. I really just love photographing bees.”
While she originally fell in love with photography, Rodgers opened Silver Sage Ceramics in 2020, where she often teaches classes and features artists’ work in rotating shows. This summer, she’s serving as an adjunct instructor, teaching a ceramics class at the college.
Because of each artist’s participation as instructors for the summer session, they were selected as the two ceramic artists to be featured in the Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery on LCCC’s campus through July 31 as a part of the “Summer Collective” series.
Together, their work highlights one another, with Storer’s work being slightly more eclectic than Rodgers’. They both even utilize a different method in which each artist fires their work in a kiln – Rodgers uses an electric kiln, while Storer’s are gas-fired – in turn giving their work different visual glaze.
But when their respective works are placed on the same pedestal, or even the same room, there is a flow of color that makes each collection look carefully curated and complimentary. That’s the work of Daniel Maw, {span}LCCC art instructor and art gallery coordinator, {/span}considering Rodgers and Stoner are pretty hands off when it comes to planning.
“We’re both super easygoing,” she said. “It gets to where we’re both like, ‘OK, somebody has to make a decision.’”
It isn’t often that ceramic art receives widespread attention, save for when a singular artist has their work highlighted in a gallery. It’s more difficult for newcomers to pick up the dirty, hands-on craft, so it’s worth a small celebration whenever a show of ceramic art makes its way into the city.
To hear the artists talk about their work, stop by the opening reception in the Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery on July 1 from 5-7 p.m.