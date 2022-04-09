Two downtown galleries are going all out for this upcoming Cheyenne Artwalk.
Beginning Thursday, Blue Door Arts will feature “For the Love of Animals” by Lander artist Susan Grinels, who really just wants to work with animals in any way that she can.
This isn’t surprising when you look at her upbringing. When she was just 6 years old, she watched as a new shopping mall was built on top of a pony pasture. As a promotion, the mall would hold a contest and randomly give away 19 ponies.
Grinels walked away with the last remaining horse.
She grew up with this pony, though she lived in the suburbs and had to stable the animal out in the country. In the late 1980s, she migrated to Wyoming to work as a horse-packer for the National Outdoor Leadership School, riding horses carrying rations out to groups training between Lander and Boulder.
“I was riding one horse, I had three horses packed, and we hardly ever stayed where the horses were staying, because if the grass wasn’t good, then the feed for the horses wasn’t good,” she said. “One of the instructors said, ‘Aren’t you afraid of being out there by yourself?’
“And I thought, ‘Oh, no. I’ve got the horses.’”
Grinels jokes that she prefers working with animals to working with humans. For her career, she worked as a veterinarian tech for 15 years, eventually attending art school in her free time.
She was most comfortable with pastels when she started out, and that’s what she mainly works with today. In the collection to hang in Blue Door, there’s the faces of dogs, horses and foxes, among other popular Wyoming wildlife.
However, she does prefer to know the animals personally before she recreates their likeness. One of her most personal bought home her most recent art show win at the Sheridan Artists Guild’s annual art show.
“Walters, the one I won at the SAGE thing, he was a horse I used to ride years ago in Virginia,” she said. “Some of them are my niece’s dogs. Some of them are my dogs.
“My husband’s like, ‘All the pictures that we have on the wall, they’re all gone.’ The pictures are just a bunch of dead animals,” Grinels said with a laugh.
One of her most acclaimed works is actually a “torn paper” collage – created with acrylic printed paper that’s torn up and glued down – of a sheepdog creeping up on a herd. It was created as one third of a series and submitted to the art show featured at the 2014 Meeker Sheepdog Trials in Meeker, Colorado.
The collage won Best in Show, and was used as the poster for the 2015 Trials. But that seems like small potatoes compared to her pastel painting of her niece’s pet mastiff, which won Best in Show at the American Kennel Club art show in Wichita, Kansas.
To her surprise, that painting was shipped off to be a permanent display in the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog in New York City.
“For the Love of Animals” will conclude with a closing reception on May 6.
In the Garden
A couple blocks over, an Artwalk annual favorite will be bringing a little warmth to Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio over the next month.
“In the Garden” is an infrequent call-for-entry show loosely based around transforming co-owners Camelia El-Antably and Mark Vinich’s gallery into a space of green leaves, pottery and other garden amenities.
Nineteen artists from Cheyenne and the surrounding region will be featured in the show, with artwork ranging from abstract paintings to statues.
“We interpret ‘garden’ loosely,” El-Antably said. “It sometimes includes things that are more like the Garden of Eden or animals that might be in the wild. We’re looking for things that fit the theme, maybe something different than what we’ve seen before or brings a different dimension to the show.”
Clay Paper Scissors also wasn’t particularly selective when it came to the submissions, even taking chances on things the owners aren’t exactly sold on. But sometimes, those oddities end up being their favorite pieces in the show.