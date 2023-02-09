America always tends to do things a little differently.
While the average listener might not notice the subtleties, American symphonic composers did manage to carve out their own unique sound.
Sometimes, even the trained ear can’t quite describe what it is that makes a composition unequivocally “American.” In other words, as Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Music Director and Conductor William Intriligator says, you just know an American composition when you hear it.
“In the music, you can kind of relate to the spirit of adventure and optimism — something a bit more American,” Intriligator said. “There’s parts of Copeland’s ‘Lincoln Portrait’ that we’re playing that sound like a hoedown. There are parts of it that will sound very (Southern).
“It’s hard to put your finger on it, but there’s something that is sort of fresh.”
The CSO will present an exploration into the work of American composers on Feb. 18 during their performance titled “Made In America.” The show includes compositions from some of the most well-known figures in the history of American symphony. However, the CSO also made sure to include the work of some lesser-known composers that may not have always garnered sufficient recognition for their contributions to the art form.
The CSO has made it a point in the last two years to offer up more diverse selections when it comes to composers’ race or gender, resulting in lesser-known works making their way to the Civic Center stage. “Made in America” presents these efforts in a new way, as the names found in this concert might have been overshadowed by those such as George Gershwin or Leonard Bernstein.
Two of the featured composers are Florence Price, the first African American woman to have her composition performed by a major American orchestra in 1933, and William Grant Still, one of the first and most highly recognized African American conductors — and possibly American conductors — in history.
Other artists featured in the performance are household names, like Samuel Barber and the world-renowned talent of Aaron Copland. The latter’s work, “Lincoln Portrait,” contains multiple American Western and folk stylings, as well as a spoken word section, which will be performed by Cheyenne resident Mary Guthrie.
Standing among the giants in this concert is a modern composer, Michael Daugherty, whose composition brings something unusually fresh to the table.
“Gee’s Bend,” one of the anticipated highlights of the performance, manages to blend the Southern stylings of blues and jazz music into the symphony’s ranks. In an even stranger addition, native Louisianan and guest musician D.J. Sparr will perform on the electric guitar for this piece.
Factoring one electric guitar into an ensemble of acoustic string and wind instruments takes some adjustment, especially when the actual composition has specific sections of guitar notation that instruct Sparr to “sound like Jimi Hendrix.”
“He’s one of the guys who’s played this piece all over the country. He’s a composer himself,” Intriligator said. “It’s always a challenge when you have that kind of electrically amplified instrument — to balance it out is tough. We’re gonna have to figure out the right balance, and he’s gonna need a monitor for him and his amp and pedals.”
Daugherty’s piece was also selected for the CSO’s annual Art & Music Art Show, where eighth through 12th grade students in Laramie County School District 1 create artwork based off a selected composition from a show. The winners of the competition will have their work displayed on screen in a slideshow behind the orchestra as the CSO performs the piece.
There will also be an awards ceremony for the students before the performance. All artwork will be available to view in the Cheyenne Civic Center from Feb. 14-March 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
“This piece was inspired by works of art,” Intriligator said. “It started with the quilt work of these ladies in Gee’s Bend, Alabama, so we thought it would be cool to see what the students come up with listening to the music and knowing that it was inspired by quilts.”