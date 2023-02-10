Twenty-two kids is a lot to handle, no matter how you cut it.
So getting 22 child performers on stage must be a nightmare, right?
Oddly enough, this hasn’t been the case in preparation for Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ production of the beloved children’s novel “Anne of Green Gables.”
One could have been fooled on Tuesday night, as the full cast was in attendance for its initial “costume parade,” where actors line up on stage, and final costuming decisions are made by directors and costumers. The cast, comprised of actors ranging from 9 years old to adults over the age of 50, took turns having belts added, hats swapped and period piece clothing adjusted and marked for alterations in time for opening night on Feb. 17.
The lobby of Mary Godfrey Playhouse was abuzz with the quips and questions from younger actors, many of them directed toward director Hannah Cooper. During the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s brief visit, it seems that Cooper is comfortably tasked with solving a new problem at the top of every minute.
“Sorry, I’m always just like, ‘Where are the kids?’” Cooper said, repeatedly peeking around the corner of the lobby while speaking with the WTE. She then turned back, laughing and saying, “Oh, they’re fine.”
There have been some problems for the production, though they have nothing to do with the young cast that composes the heart of the show.
In December, pipes throughout the Mary Godfrey Playhouse burst under the punishing sub-zero temperatures brought on by an arctic blast. The historic event resulted in months of repair and a slight rescheduling of “Green Gables.”
The cast was also forced to rehearse at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Cheyenne, but even this was hardly an issue for Cooper’s preparation.
A more drastic shift came in a complete swap between two versions of the script. Originally, Cooper and the team were casting for a nine-person rendition of the story, only to find out during auditions that the correct version of the script required 26 actors.
“Of the list of things I had prepared for if this goes wrong, that was not on the list,” Cooper said. “Losing our building was not on my list of things to happen. Casting three times as many people as we were planning on was not on my list of things to happen.”
While stressful, there’s no slowing a person of Cooper’s experience.
Cooper and her brother, assistant director Joshua Cooper, both work in child care at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
Their work experience not only prepares her for changes outside of their control, but there’s no one person better suited to corral a cast of energetic kids.
When Cooper stands before the stage on Tuesday, it takes just one quick call and response for the entire cast to lend their eyes and ears.
“It can be really overwhelming for people who are not used to it,” Cooper said. “It doesn’t faze me and Josh, (the kids are) just looking to have fun. They crack me up.”
The children themselves also tend to crack each other up, bringing bursts of giggles and laughter throughout the classroom scene that the cast runs after the costume parade. During the scene, Khloe Wilson, playing the role of the titular Anne Shirley, bickers with a classmate.
Without spoiling the scene, Wilson ultimately finds an effective way to quiet her classmate’s teasing that leads her to time-out.
There are two actors playing the role of Anne Shirley — Wilson and Rosie Weiss. Before rehearsal, both Weiss and Wilson sat in the lobby to talk about the difficult memorization of long monologues (and many bursts of fake tears) required to pull off the rebellious role.
The young actresses have more experience under the spotlight than most fully grown performers. Wilson was just 6 years old when she played Wilbur the pig in a production of “Charlotte’s Web.”
“I’m incredibly self-conscious sometimes when getting over being able to twirl and recite really cheesy poetry,” Wilson said, wearing an identical red pigtailed wig to the one Weiss is wearing beside her.
“But to actually be dramatic, to actually do it dramatically,” Weiss added.
“Anne of Green Gables” follows Anne as she grows up an orphan in Canada. The audience follows Anne through different time periods in her life — constituting the large cast in order to represent characters’ age progression — as she takes on everyday adventures in spite of teasing for her red hair, life as an orphan and her unique personality.
The deepest outpourings of character development come in Anne’s monologues, a facet of the performance that proves to be both actresses’ favorite parts of the role.
“I love the apologies,” Weiss begins.
“There’s a scene where (Rachel Lynde) tells her, ’You’re kind of an ugly weirdo,” Wilson continues. “She’s screaming at her, and then (Anne) screams at Rachel, and it’s like this whole thing.
“Then we have to apologize and be really dramatic and kneel on the floor to have this whole half-page monologue where she’s just having, like, a rant,” Weiss finishes.
This production of “Green Gables” is something that can be enjoyed by all ages. It does contain some themes worth considering when taking children of a particularly young age, such as themes of bullying, orphanage and death.