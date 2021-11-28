After a successful start to the 2021-22 season with their “Timeless Classics” concert in early October, the All-City Children’s Chorus returns with an assortment of holiday favorites in “Seasonal Classics” on Dec. 5.
The theme for this year’s series of concerts is “unforgettable.” While they do aim to present some unforgettable music, Vincent Minglis, artistic director of the All-City Children’s Chorus, wants the theme to extend beyond what the group is performing.
“A little bit deeper than that was the idea of what the experience in being in a group like this brings,” Mingils said. “It’s all about the relationship that we have with one another and creating these unforgettable memories with one another.”
Mingils is aware that this is a difficult theme to execute. He questions what makes something unforgettable – whether it’s the venue they are performing in, a particular piece of music or maybe the feeling of overcoming adversity throughout the previous year.
“Unforgettable,” from his perspective, is really about the kids who are performing and supplying them with this valuable experience at an early stage in their lives. It is one thing to instruct his students on what they’re singing, but he is also simultaneously teaching them how to sing, practice and develop their skills.
“You’re sort of pushing them to be accountable for their own musical learning while also trying to teach them those good habits, or give them the broader context of a piece of music, because that’s extremely important,” Mingils said. “You’re always balancing the big picture with the little picture.”
They rehearse to a piano reduction, or a simplified musical backing track, when the real performance will be performed by an orchestra. To add to the difficulty, they perform with their masks on to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
As he works with them twice a week in preparation for the show, he reassures them that All-City is their choir, not just his. The goal is to make them better musicians and people.
“It’s absolutely a celebration of the kids, of all the work that we did, and that it was worth it,” Mingils said. “The excitement that is there on a concert day, and especially right before you walk onto stage, is infectious.”
Concert-goers can expect a mix of modern and traditional Christmas classic, with an assortment of woodwind and string instruments mixed in.
Among the pieces scheduled for the concert, many are recognizable, like “Dashing Through the Snow,” “The Little Drummer Boy” and “Silver Bells.” There will also be a piece that was written by an alumni of the children’s chorus titled “At Christmastime.”
The moment of the concert that Mingils is most excited for, however, comes at the finale in a piece called “Night of Silence,” which will be fused with “Silent Night” in one grand performance.
To add to the spirit, when it’s time for “Night of Silence,” Mingils will invite the alumni in attendance to join the chorus on stage, where generations of All-City members can close out the concert as one entity.
“All of a sudden, I’ll be surrounded by the community and realizing just how much bigger than the individual this organization is,” Mingils said about the moment. “All the history that’s there is really, really humbling.”
Just a week after its performance of “Seasonal Classics,” All-City Children’s Chorus will join the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, En Avant Dance Studio and the Cheyenne Chamber Singers in the “Holiday Magic” show at the Cheyenne Civic Center.
This means double the practice, and that much more work for Mingils and the kids. Despite the increase in adversity, he said, the chorus will be ready for the stage when the time comes.