ENTER-VID-UNSTABLE-REVIEW-MCT

Rob Lowe, left, as the biotech scientist Ellis Dragon, and John Owen Lowe as his son, Jackson, in Netflix’s “Unstable.”

 JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

Created by Rob Lowe, his son and co-star John Owen Lowe and “Better Off Ted” creator Victor Fresco, “Unstable” is an adorable workplace comedy that’s odd enough to feel fresh and traditional enough to feel good.

To almost prove a point central to the series, in which a famous father overshadows, overpowers and otherwise steals focus from a less outgoing son, let me ask: Who does not love Rob Lowe? At a spookily youthful 59, he’s the veteran of a varied career, in which the person and the parts often seem to mingle. Listening to his excellent interview podcast, “Literally!” (a title echoing his “Parks and Recreation” catch phrase, drawn from Lowe’s own habitual use of the word), is not substantially different from watching him act.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus