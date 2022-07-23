ENTER-TV-UNITED-SHADES-AMERICA-BELL-ZUM

W. Kamau Bell at the American Film Institute’s 47th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute To Denzel Washington on June 6, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. F. Sadou/AdMedia

 F. Sadou/AdMedia

ATLANTA – Comedian, activist and CNN host W. Kamau Bell admits he’s no athlete and proved it multiple times this upcoming season on his Emmy-winning magazine series “United Shades of America,” courtesy of taping an episode focused on sports.

In one hour in Boston, he gets aggressively wrestled to the ground, is exceedingly outpaced by a track star, drops many balls thrown at him and awkwardly rows down a river.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus