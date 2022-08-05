ENTER-MOVIE-BATGIRL-CANCELED-GET

Actor Leslie Grace on the set of the “Batgirl” movie on Jan. 13, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images/TNS

 Jeff J Mitchell

LOS ANGELES – Warner Bros. has scrapped plans to release a nearly finished “Batgirl” movie that was planned for the streaming service HBO Max, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly.

The Burbank movie studio had finished shooting the DC superhero spinoff, which cost an estimated $90 million to make. The movie was in postproduction.

