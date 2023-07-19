FOOD-NTR-GIRLDINNER-DMT

The “girl dinner” trend is a plate or bowl filled with a variety of snacks and finger foods to make a meal.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Preparing meals can be tedious at times, especially when you’re tired and too hungry to wait for it to cook.

Enter the “girl dinner” — a plate or bowl filled with a variety of snacks and finger foods to make a meal.

