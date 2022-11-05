...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
5 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PA High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Daniel Radcliffe, center, stars in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” (Aaron Epstein/Roku/TNS)
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are embroiled in a bitter feud in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Daniel Radcliffe plays “Weird Al” Yankovic in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” filmmaker James Gray looks back at his own upbringing in “Armageddon Time” and Millie Bobby Brown returns to crack another case in “Enola Holmes 2,” all of which are among the week’s new theatrical and streaming options.
Here’s a look at the week’s latest movies, where to find them and whether they’re worth your time.
”The Banshees of Inisherin”
A spiritual sequel to “In Bruges,” “The Banshees of Inisherin” reunites writer-director Martin McDonagh with stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, this time for a story about two friends, one of whom no longer wants to be friends anymore. Where the story goes from there is a stunner that’s funny, heartfelt and dead serious all at once. It’s one of the year’s richest films and should find itself a serious awards contender. In theaters.
”Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
“Weird Al,” play it straight? Not in your life. The song parodist has a blast lampooning himself in this bonkers biopic, casting Madonna (played by Evan Rachel Wood) as his love interest and sending up the whole songbook of biopic cliches along the way. On the Roku Channel.
”Armageddon Time”
This is the type of film that’s bandied about as an awards contender but ultimately might find itself too divisive for the Academy. Filmmaker James Gray takes a look at his own upbringing in Queens, New York, in the early 1980s, and the ways he benefitted from privilege, while others around him weren’t as fortunate. Among a great cast that includes Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins stands out as the boy’s grandfather. A rich work that’s worth discussing, whether or not its awards hopes come to fruition. In theaters.
”Enola Holmes 2”
“Stranger Things’” Millie Bobby Brown returns as Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister, a detective in her own right, in this sequel to the 2020 hit that is a lot like the original. Maybe too much like the original? Either way, Brown is a delight, and never stops breaking the fourth wall to wink at viewers along the way. On Netflix.
”Causeway”
Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry are a pair of unlikely friends in this low-key New Orleans set drama that hits all the right notes and never announces itself, but gets under your skin all the same. On Apple TV+.
