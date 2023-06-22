ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-MCT

For your streaming selections this week: a few high-profile second seasons, a couple of new series and a beloved movie franchise top the list.

First up, the second season of FX’s critically acclaimed and award-winning series “The Bear” premieres Thursday on Hulu. The series starring Jeremy Allen White had everyone repeating “yes, chef” last year, and reliving their food industry trauma — or learning about it for the first time. This series about a chef who returns home to Chicago to take over his deceased brother’s sandwich shop is a gritty, funny and existential text that defies genre-convention — it is at once a comedy, a horror film, a thriller and a meditation on passion, purpose and the inner workings of a restaurant kitchen. In the second season, the team undertakes a fresh start, gutting the restaurant and trying something new, sending line cooks to culinary school and revamping the menu. All episodes drop on Thursday, so get a jump on what’s sure to be one of the most talked-about shows of the summer.

