August is a weird movie month: a lot of folks are on vacation, the big summer blockbusters are petering out, and the fall festival and awards season movies are just out of reach. It’s the perfect time to catch up with the best films from the first half of the year, especially those that may have flown under the radar.

Like father like son: Brandon Cronenberg (son of David) unveiled his sophomore feature “Infinity Pool” in January, starring Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgard, as a pair of vacation friends whose high-end trip goes increasingly off the rails (manslaughter, drug-fueled orgies, the creation of clones to be executed in one’s stead). Stream the delightfully twisted “Infinity Pool” on Hulu or rent it elsewhere.

