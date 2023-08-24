ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-ZUM

Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Mark Ruffalo in “Shutter Island.” (Paramount Pictures/Zuma Press/TNS)

 Paramount Pictures

It’s hurricane season, and with Hurricane Hilary tearing up the Baja coast over the weekend before making land in Southern California as a tropical storm — the first in 84 years to hit SoCal — hurricanes are on the brain. Whether you’re on the East Coast, West or experiencing extreme late summer weather anywhere, here are a few suggestions of movies to watch while you’re hunkered down during a summer storm.

For a spooky psychological thriller, Martin Scorsese’s “Shutter Island” (2010) starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is a horror-leaning mystery set on a New England island housing a mental hospital. DiCaprio plays a U.S. Marshall investigating the disappearance of a patient while a hurricane sweeps over the island, resulting in a tense standoff that reveals much more chilling depths to this twisty tale, based on a Dennis Lehane novel. Stream it on Showtime or rent it elsewhere.

