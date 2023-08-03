ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-ZUM

The actor and comedian Paul Reubens died on Monday, after a long, private battle with cancer. Best known for his character Pee-Wee Herman, whom he developed at the Groundlings Theater in Los Angeles in the late 1970s, the mischievous and gleeful Pee-Wee was a massive cultural figure in the 1980s, thanks to his HBO comedy variety show “The Pee-Wee Herman Show,” the children’s show “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse,” and two feature films, “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” and “Big-Top Pee-Wee.”

By all accounts an incredibly kind and nice person, many people shared their unique memories and personal experiences of Reubens Monday on social media, including David Hasselhoff, who revealed that he and Reubens were roommates at CalArts (a fun bit of trivia to keep in mind). Many also shared the ways that Pee-Wee Herman shaped their senses of humor and approaches to comedy and creativity, having watched the delightfully wacky and anarchic “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse” as kids. One of the best ways to remember Reubens is through his performances, both as Pee-Wee and in other memorable roles. Here’s where to find the best of his work on streaming.

