Paul Mescal, left, and Melissa Barrera in “Carmen.” (Ben King/Goalpost Pictures/Sony Pictures Classics/TNS)

 Ben King

It’s a big summer movie week with “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” hitting theaters, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” on screens, and the calm before the storm coming next week with the one-two punch of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” But there are still some interesting documentaries, movies and new series to check out on streaming services.

Appropriately enough for the summer movie season, the documentary “Only in Theaters” will hit digital platforms on Tuesday. The doc follows the storied history of the Los Angeles-based, family-owned Laemmle Theatres chain as they struggle to survive the COVID-19 pandemic and waning attendance at their art house theater franchise. Filled with filmmakers and film fans, this documentary is a love story and a tribute to the filmgoing theatrical experience and a fascinating look at film culture in L.A.

