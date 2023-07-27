ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-2-ZUM

Jack Nicholson, left, and Joe Turke in "The Shining."

It’s the last week in July and ghosts are on the brain. Two of the high-profile new movies in theaters this week are “Haunted Mansion,” based on the Disney ride (and the 2003 movie starring Eddie Murphy), and “Talk to Me,” a teen ghost story directed by YouTubers RackaRacka, aka brothers Danny and Michael Philippou. While the two films are tonally different, the shared themes brought up ideas about all kinds of ghost movies, from the funny to the scary to the melancholy. If you’re in the mood for more haunting, check out these best ghost movies on streaming.

Not all ghost stories have to be horror movies. In fact, some of the most famous ghost movies are comedies, such as “Ghostbusters.” The original 1984 film directed by Ivan Reitman is available to rent on all platforms. The 2016 remake is actually co-written by “Haunted Mansion” writer Katie Dippold, and that is also available to rent on all platforms. “Haunted Mansion” director Justin Simien dabbled into horror as well with his 2020 possessed hairpiece horror flick “Bad Hair,” which is streaming on Hulu.

