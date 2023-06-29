ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-MCT

From left, director Kristen Lovell and film subjects Stefanie and Elizabeth in “The Stroll.” (Courtesy HBO/TNS)

 Courtesy HBO

This week, there are a few notable new movies on streaming services to celebrate the end of Pride Month and to gear up for some of the new releases still to come this summer.

On Max, a trio of HBO documentary releases offer a variety of ways to learn the history of the LGBTQIA+ experience in America. First up, “The Stroll,” which premiered on June 21 on Max, takes a look at the lives of the transgender sex workers in New York City’s Meatpacking District pre-gentrification. The documentary is co-directed by Kristen Lovell and Zackary Drucker, who are both trans women. Lovell is a previous subject of a documentary on the same topic, while Drucker is a filmmaker who directed the docuseries “The Lady and the Dale” and the recent Hulu documentary “Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl.” This insider perspective brings a sensitivity and intimacy to the interviews that make for an entirely unique point of view on the depiction of these lives. Stream “The Stroll” now on Max.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus