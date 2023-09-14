There are several new and notable films available to stream this weekend to keep an eye on, with a little something for everyone.

First up, check out the latest from Chilean director Sebastián Silva, “Rotting in the Sun.” This meta-comedy/thriller stars Silva and comedian/writer/social media star Jordan Firstman playing versions of themselves, running into each other on a Mexican nude beach, Zicatela. Firstman asks him to work on a show pitched as “Curb Your Enthusiasm, but positive,” and their relationship spirals out from there, with Firstman stalking Silva across the country. The film hit theaters last weekend and is streaming on Mubi Friday.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus