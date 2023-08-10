ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-GET

The ABC cinema in Shaftesbury Avenue advertises the opening of “The Exorcist” directed by William Friedkin on March 14, 1974 in London. (Frank Barratt/Keystone/Getty Images/TNS)

 Frank Barratt

William Friedkin, the Oscar-winning director and one of the most memorable filmmakers to emerge during the “New Hollywood” era in the 1970s, passed away Monday at the age of 87. Though he was also known for his big personality and ruthless candor, it’s Friedkin’s films that are impossible to forget: incredibly visceral movies that left long-lasting impressions. He approached genre cinema with European art house technique, making films that left craters in the culture with their impact. In his honor and memory, queue up one of his best films this week; you won’t be disappointed.

Of course, everyone knows Friedkin for his one-two punch in the early 1970s: “The French Connection” (1971) and “The Exorcist” (1973). The gritty cop thriller “The French Connection” won five Academy Awards, including best picture, best director for Friedkin, and best actor for star Gene Hackman, playing NYPD Detective Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle. It’s easily one of the greatest films ever made. Rent it on Amazon and iTunes.

