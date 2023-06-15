ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-1-MCT

Joaquin Phoenix stars in “Beau Is Afraid.” (A24 Films/TNS)

 HO

This week brings a wealth of varied new movies, comedy specials and series to streaming services, so here’s a list of highlights and what to watch every day this week, based on the new releases.

On Tuesday, Ari Aster’s Grand Guignol of anxiety and mommy issues, “Beau Is Afraid,” became available for purchase on digital platforms. This sprawling, epic, guilt-ridden odyssey follows Beau (Joaquin Phoenix) as he attempts to pay a visit to his mother (Patti LuPone), encountering harrowing, absurdist and violent obstacles along the way, while he ponders the potentials of his life unlived. While Aster is known for his horror films “Hereditary” and “Midsommar,” “Beau is Afraid” doesn’t quite fit into a specific genre, though it is a deeply hilarious and wholly unique slice of cinema from one of our most fascinating visionaries. You’ll be puzzling through its visual jokes and sheer audacity for days.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus