Denzel Washington, left, and Ethan Hawke in the 2001 film “Training Day,” directed by Antoine Fuqua. (Warner Bros./Zuma Press/TNS)

Director Antoine Fuqua and star Denzel Washington reunite once again for a third installment of “The Equalizer,” this time set in Italy. The pair have collaborated on the vigilante action series since 2014, so to catch up with the trilogy, be sure to catch “The Equalizer” on Starz, or rent elsewhere, or “The Equalizer 2” on Hulu or rent elsewhere. (Though the truth is you can enjoy these films without having too much knowledge of the previous installments).

Perhaps the rewatch will inspire a Fuqua film festival, so here are some of the highlights from the busy career of the pulpy action director to check out on streaming.

