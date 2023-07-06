ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-1-MCT

Hayley Atwell as Grace, and Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.” (Paramount Pictures/Entertainment Pictures/Zuma Press/TNS)

 Paramount Pictures

Your mission, should you choose to accept it: Rewatch all the “Mission: Impossible” movies before the highly-anticipated release of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” on Wednesday, July 12. This is the seventh installment of the series that started back in 1996, with Tom Cruise playing super-spy Ethan Hunt of the top-secret Impossible Mission Force.

“Dead Reckoning Part One” is also the third “Mission: Impossible” film written and directed by his close collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, who also wrote last year’s massive hit “Top Gun: Maverick.” McQuarrie came in around the fourth “M:I” installment, “Ghost Protocol,” for an uncredited rewrite, and saved the series by saving Ethan Hunt. The plan was to hand the franchise over to Jeremy Renner, but McQuarrie corrected that near-mistake, and with “Rogue Nation,” “Fallout” and now “Dead Reckoning,” he and Cruise have created one the greatest action movie franchises of all time.

