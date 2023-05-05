Abbott Elementary

In the vein of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” comes “Abbott Elementary,” a mockumentary about a group of teachers in an underfunded public school. Created by Quinta Brunson and brought to life by a talented ensemble cast (including Brunson), the show tackles serious issues with a deft comedic hand. It won three Primetime Emmys for its first season, including Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.

LOS ANGELES — It won’t be a late night with Seth Meyers or Stephen Colbert or either of the Jimmys for a while.

Movie and television writers are moving ahead with a costly industrywide walkout for the first time in 15 years. The Writers Guild of America, which represents 11,500 television and screenwriters, announced late Monday that a strike would begin early Tuesday, with picketing commencing in the afternoon, after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios, failed to yield a new deal before the current guild contract expired.

